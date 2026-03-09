Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys Celebrates 40 Years of Serving Mobile, Alabama and the Gulf Coast

Alabama's only injury firm with a mock client courtroom celebrates decades of representing those injured in Mobile Alabama and the Gulf Coast.

Marking a significant milestone in legal advocacy, Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys celebrates over 40 Years of winning serious cases and successful outcomes for clients across Mobile, Alabama, Mississippi, and the Gulf Coast. Since its inception, the firm has built a reputation for its relentless advocacy in serious personal injury cases.



To learn more about the firm's history and approach, visit

MOBILE, Ala., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Legacy of Client-Centered Advocacy

For four decades, Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys has served the community by applying the 'Andy Wins Method' which states to; assert early, stay relentless, and never yield. This approach distinguishes the firm from high-volume practices, emphasizing swift action as they know that clients cannot afford delays.

"40 years is no accident," said Founder and CEO Andy Citrin . "When someone hires Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys, three things happen fast called the 'Real Authority Steps'. First, we come to the client, second, we go to the scene and preserve evidence, and third, we file suit and move toward the courthouse immediately. We don't waste time negotiating with insurance companies that don't respect our clients."

Innovative Client Courtroom Trial Preparation

A key differentiator for the Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys is its approach to preparing it's clients for court, as it is one of Alabama's only injury firms with a mock courtroom . This realistic replica of an actual courtroom allows clients to prepare for their trial without the pressure of a real setting, serving as a crucial dress rehearsal for personal injury proceedings. This innovative preparation helps demystify the legal process and empower clients.



"Being nervous and unsure in a courtroom can make it difficult to think clearly when answering questions about your case" said Citrin. "This is where a mock courtroom could benefit you and the outcome of your case."

Leadership and Community Engagement in Alabama

Founded by Andy Citrin, the firm was established with the goal of helping Mobile, Alabama residents injured in a car accident or other personal injury incidents, rebuild their lives. Mr. Citrin has been recognized for his legal prowess, having been selected to Super Lawyers from 2009 to 2024. Beyond the courtroom, the firm's has participated in local events such as the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in 2025, where it raised funds and awareness. Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including:

Car Accidents

Truck Accidents

Motorcycle Accidents

Slip & Fall

Wrongful Death

Personal Injury

ATV Accidents

Workplace Injuries

Dog Bite

Maritime Injury

This four-decade milestone reflects the firm's consistent dedication to justice, reinforcing its position as a leading personal injury firm in the Gulf Coast region.

With more than 40 years of experience and over $650 million recovered for injury victims, Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys is a leading trial-focused personal injury firm serving Alabama, Mississippi, and the Gulf Coast. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, with offices in Daphne and Pascagoula, the firm is known for its "Speed Wins" philosophy, preparing every case for trial from day one and relentlessly pursuing maximum compensation. Concentrating on car accidents, truck crashes, motorcycle wrecks, and wrongful death cases, the firm combines aggressive courtroom advocacy with a deep commitment to driver safety and accountability, earning a strong reputation for results, integrity, and referrals throughout the region.

