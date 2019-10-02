Andy Cohen Signs New Multi-Year Contract Extension for Radio Andy, His Exclusive SiriusXM Channel

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that Andy Cohen, producer, and television and radio host, has signed a three-year contract extension with SiriusXM.

Cohen, the creator and content curator of SiriusXM's Radio Andy (channel 102), will continue to host his show Andy Cohen Live, which airs Mondays and Wednesdays, through 2022. This contract renewal will also keep the Radio Andy channel's suite of programs including Jeff Lewis Live, Bevelations with Bevy Smith, Dan Rather's America, Reality Checked with Amy Phillips, Sandyland with Sandra Bernhard and others on air and producing exclusive, entertaining content for SiriusXM subscribers.

Over the past four years Andy Cohen has sat down with special guests for many exclusive news-making interviews on his SiriusXM channel. Past star-studded guests have included Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Calvin Klein, Selena Gomez, Monica Lewinsky, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dolly Parton, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Caitlyn Jenner, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Donna Karan, Lindsay Lohan, John Mayer, and many more.

"I love the freedom of radio, especially long form, uncensored interviews and the immediate connection with my audience. Building this channel into a platform to discuss everything from politics with Dan Rather to pop culture with Jeff Lewis has been an incredibly satisfying creative experience," said Andy Cohen. "I'm grateful to have three more years to continue expressing the breadth of my passion and one channel up the dial from my radio hero, Howard Stern."

"Andy Cohen created a channel for us that hadn't been heard on radio before, and in only a short time it has routinely delivered news-making interviews and compelling conversation," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "We are thrilled to have Andy Cohen staying in the SiriusXM family. He is an incredible interviewer and personality, and has developed a roster of original talent on his channel that have passionate followers amongst our audience nationwide."

SiriusXM's Radio Andy features 24/7 content produced and curated by Andy Cohen, and features the latest in pop culture, celebrities, lifestyle, news and more.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen SiriusXM's Radio Andy (ch. 102) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming

to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contact for SiriusXM:



Carolina Dubon

646-313-2293

Carolina.dubon@siriusxm.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

