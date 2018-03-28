Andy Dane Carter's Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Andy Dane Carter's UNLOCKNOW series takes new and seasoned investors, as well as real estate professionals, through the process of buying homes, and adding value to duplexes, fourplexes, and apartment buildings. Each episode offers key information that anyone can use. UNLOCKNOW will be releasing its existing 63 episodes and adding new episodes on a monthly base.

Andy Dane Cater is a family man with 2 young boys and is known for his Real Estate empire that he built over an 8-year span reaching over $500 million in deals. In 2018, alone, he was quoted in Forbes, Huffington Post, and inc.com about his real estate expertise and the release of his successful book, "100 Doors", which is quickly becoming a bestseller.

"I'm happy that e360tv is expanding its already vast selection of content to include the UNLOCKNOW web series. Millennial investors and viewers looking to get into real estate will love Andy Dane Carter's informative, informal & entertaining delivery." – Aaron Heimes, CEO of e360tv

The UNLOCKNOW Series (63 episodes) will be available on April 24th, 2018. New episodes will be added monthly.

About e360tv

e360tvthe mecca for creative content provides, is an on-demand viewing platform available 24/7 on all web-connected televisions and IOS/Android devices. e360tv integrates content, social media, commerce, and data analytics for video streaming across 186 million smart devices, including mobile, PCs, Apple TV, Roku & Amazon Fire. e360tv provides viewers with unique experiences based on their personal preferences, locations, demographics, and online profiles.

www.e360tv.com

About Andy Dane Carter

Andy Dane Carter, the investment guru, speaker, and author who is passionate about people and real estate. He is committed to helping people thrive in their businesses and investment power, so they can be in alignment with their SUCCESS mindset.

www.andydanecarter.com

