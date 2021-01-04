Andy Dastur Appointed President of North American Life Plans, LLC (NALP)

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Life Plans, LLC (NALP), North American Health Plans, and NALP Advisors, subsidiaries of North American Insurance Services Holding Corporation, announce the appointment of Andy Dastur, CLU, CFP as President, effective January 4th, 2021. The appointment comes as NALP, one of the premier insurance marketing organizations in the country, prepares to enter its fifteenth year with extensive growth.

Having served as the Executive Vice President of NALP for over five years, Andy Dastur's promotion to President comes after his leadership has contributed to a 10-fold increase in distribution. Dastur has over 30 years of executive experience with Transamerica, Aetna, and NALP. He holds a BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University as well as an MBA in Business from The University of Texas (Dallas).

"I am proud to lead NALP, NAHP, and NALP Advisors and build on our strong foundation," said Dastur. "We remain laser-focused on being the premier independent insurance marketing organization by delivering value to our agents, brokers, Advisors, distribution partners, and clients."

"The company could not be in better hands," said Eugene Woznicki, who founded NALP in 2006 and continues to govern as CEO and Chairman of the Board of North American Insurance Services Holding Corporation. "Andy brings with him an industry authority and business acumen that is unmatched. He has contributed to this company by adding tremendous growth and value, and I am excited to see his leadership launch NALP to even greater success."

About NALP: North American Life Plans, LLC (NALP) is considered one of the premier marketing organizations in the country. It's been a national leader in the insurance market since 2006 and offers Health Insurance agents a one-source solution for carrier contracts and service by partnering with the country's leading insurance providers. NALP, North American Health Plans, and NALP Advisors are subsidiaries of North American Insurance Services Holding Corporation and are headquartered in Frisco, TX.

