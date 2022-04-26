Andy E McGuire Releases His First Music Video "Cinderella"

SUMMERVILLE, Ga., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Singer Songwriter Andy E. McGuire from Summerville, GA releases his first video of his single "Cinderella" as an introduction of his upcoming LP, "Runaway Love" set for release July 11, 2022.

Andy McGuire Cinderella Video Release. Andy E McGuire

The video was directed and produced by Casey Childers and Merari Morales and shot at locations of McGuire's home town. Andy and the directors found three locations in his hometown fitting to portray images inspired by the emotions of the song's lyrics. The Main Street Manager, Susan of the City of Summerville was kind to allow use of two important hometown landmarks, the Depot and Couey House. The third location was Summerville Nutrition owned by Andy and his middle son Lucas. A short drive-up HWY 27 to Sweet P's in Trion, GA provided another location of beautiful enchantment to continue to complement the story very well.

"Cinderella is everyone's story when they find Love." - Andy McGuire

When the directors discussed their ideas with Andy, they saw how his boys Andrew, Lucas, and Denver are his life, they made sure the story revolved around their participation but also telling a familiar story of how everyone meets their Cinderella.

Cinderella was played by Luca's girlfriend Lauren Delay. Others to compliment the cast were Denver's girlfriend Ansley Lawson, Dezirea McManamy and Sweet P's owners Paula Buice and Mike Martin.

The end of the video will present a pleasant surprise where people from all over send in their photos to show off their Cinderella or Love in their Life marking experiences of a timeless story.

