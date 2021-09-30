Andy Frawley Joins Marketing Evolution as CEO

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Evolution, a provider of powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions, announced today that industry veteran Andy Frawley has joined as Chief Executive Officer.

Frawley brings to Marketing Evolution over thirty years of operating experience, including more than twenty-five years in senior management roles. He has led large-scale organizations such as Epsilon, V12, and ClickSquared, and has helped transform businesses from service-led to SaaS models. His deep knowledge spans CRM, data, technology, and analytics. In addition, Frawley has raised capital in private and public markets and oversaw mergers and acquisitions with companies in varying growth stages.

Marketing Evolution helps large enterprises, like Lexus and Optus, get the most out of their media spend by driving marketing performance and providing a best-in-class decision support system. Leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, Marketing Evolution builds an integrated model of consumer behavior and media exposure. This allows marketing professionals, from the CMO to media buyers, optimize their media strategies.

According to George Mathew, Managing Director at Insight Partners, a New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm and Marketing Evolution investor, "We are thrilled to have Andy guiding Marketing Evolution in its next phase of growth and transformation. He brings a unique combination of deep operating experience and customer-centric leadership."

"Marketing Evolution's decisioning and performance management platform is the missing component of most brands' adtech and martech stack. I see tremendous opportunity to build on the company's successes and expand Marketing Evolution's reach in the United States and around the world," added Frawley.

About Marketing Evolution

Marketing Evolution provides the most powerful marketing measurement and optimization solutions that increase campaign performance, sales, and engagement. Leveraging patented technology and data from hundreds of sources, our breakthrough person-level approach provides marketers with actionable insights to prospectively recommend media, message, and budget allocation. Forward-looking brands rely on Marketing Evolution to deliver accurate unified marketing measurement across both online and offline channels, while maximizing their media spend, marketing return on investment (ROI), and brand impact. To learn more, please visit www.marketingevolution.com.

PR Contact

Jessica Nable

Jessica Nable Communications

[email protected]

Ph: 917-270-3293

SOURCE Marketing Evolution

Related Links

http://www.marketingevolution.com

