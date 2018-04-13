Andy Gibb's Top Hits Collected For 'The Very Best Of Andy Gibb' Released Today By Capitol/UMe

The Very Best Of Andy Gibb honors the monumental worldwide success, achieved within just a few years, of one of the most celebrated recording artists and stage performers of his time. The collection's 15 tracks include Gibb's three Number One chart toppers, "I Just Want To Be Your Everything," "Shadow Dancing," and "(Love Is) Thicker Than Water." Four more Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hits are showcased: "An Everlasting Love," "(Our Love) Don't Throw It All Away," "I Can't Help It" featuring Olivia Newton-John, and "Desire," Gibb's collaboration with his brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees.

The collection's tracks are drawn from Andy Gibb's three hit studio albums, all produced by Barry Gibb with Albhy Galuten and Karl Richardson: 1977's platinum-certified Flowing Rivers, 1978's platinum-certified Shadow Dancing, and 1980's gold-certified After Dark.

ANDY GIBB: The Very Best Of Andy Gibb

Shadow Dancing I Just Want To Be Your Everything An Everlasting Love Flowing Rivers (Our Love) Don't Throw It All Away (Love Is) Thicker Than Water After Dark Man On Fire I Can't Help It (featuring Olivia Newton-John ) Desire (featuring the Bee Gees) Time Is Time Me (Without You) Wherever You Are One More Look At The Night Will You Love Me Tomorrow (Album Version) (featuring P.P. Arnold)

