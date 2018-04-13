Andy Gibb's Top Hits Collected For 'The Very Best Of Andy Gibb' Released Today By Capitol/UMe

News provided by

Capitol/UMe

10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Gibb's top hits have been collected for a new CD and digital collection, The Very Best Of Andy Gibb, released today by Capitol/UMe.

The Very Best Of Andy Gibb: https://UMe.lnk.to/AndyGibbVeryBest

Released today by Capitol/UMe, 'The Very Best Of Andy Gibb' honors the monumental worldwide success, achieved within just a few years, of one of the most celebrated recording artists and stage performers of his time. The collection’s 15 tracks include Gibb’s three Number One chart toppers, “I Just Want To Be Your Everything,” “Shadow Dancing,” and “(Love Is) Thicker Than Water.” Four more Billboard Top 10 chart hits are also featured on the new collection.
Released today by Capitol/UMe, 'The Very Best Of Andy Gibb' honors the monumental worldwide success, achieved within just a few years, of one of the most celebrated recording artists and stage performers of his time. The collection’s 15 tracks include Gibb’s three Number One chart toppers, “I Just Want To Be Your Everything,” “Shadow Dancing,” and “(Love Is) Thicker Than Water.” Four more Billboard Top 10 chart hits are also featured on...

The Very Best Of Andy Gibb honors the monumental worldwide success, achieved within just a few years, of one of the most celebrated recording artists and stage performers of his time. The collection's 15 tracks include Gibb's three Number One chart toppers, "I Just Want To Be Your Everything," "Shadow Dancing," and "(Love Is) Thicker Than Water." Four more Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hits are showcased: "An Everlasting Love," "(Our Love) Don't Throw It All Away," "I Can't Help It" featuring Olivia Newton-John, and "Desire," Gibb's collaboration with his brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees.

The collection's tracks are drawn from Andy Gibb's three hit studio albums, all produced by Barry Gibb with Albhy Galuten and Karl Richardson: 1977's platinum-certified Flowing Rivers, 1978's platinum-certified Shadow Dancing, and 1980's gold-certified After Dark.

ANDY GIBB: The Very Best Of Andy Gibb

  1. Shadow Dancing
  2. I Just Want To Be Your Everything
  3. An Everlasting Love
  4. Flowing Rivers
  5. (Our Love) Don't Throw It All Away
  6. (Love Is) Thicker Than Water
  7. After Dark
  8. Man On Fire            
  9. I Can't Help It (featuring Olivia Newton-John)
  10. Desire (featuring the Bee Gees)
  11. Time Is Time
  12. Me (Without You) 
  13. Wherever You Are
  14. One More Look At The Night
  15. Will You Love Me Tomorrow (Album Version) (featuring P.P. Arnold)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andy-gibbs-top-hits-collected-for-the-very-best-of-andy-gibb-released-today-by-capitolume-300629235.html

SOURCE Capitol/UMe

Related Links

https://UMe.lnk.to/AndyGibbVeryBest

Also from this source

Mar 16, 2018, 09:00 ET Frank Sinatra - 'Standing Room Only' To Be Released Worldwide On...

Mar 13, 2018, 09:00 ET Frank Sinatra 'Baby Blue Eyes… May The First Voice You Hear Be...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Andy Gibb's Top Hits Collected For 'The Very Best Of Andy Gibb' Released Today By Capitol/UMe

News provided by

Capitol/UMe

10:00 ET