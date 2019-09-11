Andy Grammer, Multi-Platinum Pop Singer and Songwriter, to Perform an Intimate Concert at Art Van Furniture's 60th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, October 24

WARREN, Mich., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Party time! A private concert by pop music superstar, Andy Grammer, will be the highlight of the evening for partygoers at Art Van Furniture's 60th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, October 24, at its Warren showroom (6500 E. 14 Mile Road). Tickets for the celebratory bash, featuring an intimate performance by Grammer, go on sale today at 10 a.m. at womc.com/andygrammer.

"Turning 60 is an extraordinary milestone," said David Van Elslander, son of Art Van Furniture founder, Art Van Elslander. "Andy Grammer epitomizes optimism and positivity, and so did my father. This performance is the perfect way to express our appreciation to metro Detroit, where Art Van's story began."

Event tickets are $75 per person and include cocktails, cuisine, dessert and dancing in addition to the concert by Grammer, whose hits include "Good To Be Alive," "Fresh Eyes," "Don't Give Up On Me," and "Keep Your Head Up." Entercom Detroit, home of 104.3 WOMC, 99.5 WYCD, 98.7 The Breeze, 97.1 The Ticket, WWJ News Radio 950 and Sports Radio 1270, is coproducing the concert.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and benefits Beaumont Children's, Children's Miracle Network.

Grammer became an instant sensation after his self-titled debut album sold over one million copies and earned him the top spot on Billboard's new artist chart in 2011. His single, "Honey, I'm Good," from his second studio album, "Magazines or Novels," went to number nine on the "Billboard Hot 100" and was nominated for two "Teen Choice Awards" in 2015. He released his fourth studio album, "Naïve," this summer and his song, "Don't Give Up On Me," topped the iTunes Pop Chart, garnering more than 60 million streams.

Art Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress and Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich.

