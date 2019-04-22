Andy Richard to Join Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Real Estate Practice in New York

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Andy Richard has agreed to join the Firm's Investment Banking business in July as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Richard will join Marty Cicco as the second Senior Managing Director in Real Estate Advisory to focus on REITs and real estate clients. He will be based in New York.

Mr. Richard has been a trusted advisor to the real estate sector for over two decades, having originated and executed a wide range of M&A, IPO, and strategic capital markets transactions for a diverse set of clients across the globe. He will join from Credit Suisse, where he was a Managing Director and Head of U.S. REITs. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2011, Mr. Richard was a Managing Director at Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he worked for ten years, including four years as Head of EMEA Real Estate based in London. He began his investment banking career at Lehman Brothers.

John Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman, said, "Andy is well known for the depth of his experience and relationships, and for the creative and thoughtful approach he brings to his clients' most complex challenges. We are thrilled he has agreed to join Evercore to help grow our Real Estate Advisory practice."

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "Real estate is a key area of investment for Evercore, and we are extremely pleased that Andy will be joining us. We expect his extensive experience and deep set of client relationships to contribute significantly to Evercore's success as the institutional real estate sector continues to grow and evolve."

Marty Cicco, head of Evercore's Real Estate Advisory group, added, "Andy has an impressive track record and first-class reputation among many of the most important real estate clients in the sector. I look forward to working with Andy to continue to expand Evercore's presence across the industry."

Mr. Richard has an A.B. in English with Honors from Stanford University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he was a Palmer Scholar.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Investor Contact: Jamie Easton

Head of Investor Relations, Evercore

+1.212.857.3100 Business Contact: Timothy LaLonde

COO, Investment Banking, Evercore

+1.212.857.3100 Media Contact: Dana Gorman

The Abernathy MacGregor Group, for Evercore

+1.212.371.5999

SOURCE Evercore

Related Links

http://www.evercore.com

