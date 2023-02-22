Andy Schaeffer to Succeed Gerald Walker as Regional Head & CEO of ING Americas

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ING announced today that Andy Schaeffer is appointed Regional Head & CEO of ING Americas, effective July 1. Andy will also become a member of the Wholesale Banking management team and will report to Andrew Bester, head of Wholesale Banking for ING. Andy will succeed Gerald Walker who will continue to lead the region through the end of June. Andy and Gerald will work closely together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Andy joins ING from Lloyds Bank where he was CEO and Country Manager of North America and a member of the Executive Committee for Lloyd's Bank Corporate Markets. He joined Lloyds Bank in 2014 to lead and develop the Financial Markets team. He was then promoted to Head of Markets North America, transforming the Capital Markets and Financial Markets teams into one operation. Andy brings 30 years of banking experience to the role, having also held leadership roles at Natixis Securities, Credit Agricole and a number of US and international banks.

Andrew Bester, member of ING's Management Board Banking and head of Wholesale Banking said: "Andy is a strong and effective leader who brings a collaborative mindset, strong client relationships and great insight into the markets. I would like to thank Gerald for his leadership over the last 6 years. During his tenure, the Americas has become a growth engine for our Wholesale Banking business."

Andy Schaeffer said: "I am looking forward to joining ING at this exciting time for the business. ING continues to set itself apart in the customer experience that it provides which includes access to a significant global network, sector-level expertise and unmatched leadership in areas like sustainable finance. I view this as an opportunity to join a strong and established team and work together to further grow the franchise."

About ING Americas

ING Americas is the brand name of ING's wholesale business in the Americas region, and a part of ING Group N.V. ("ING"), a global financial services company of Dutch origin with a network spanning 40 countries. ING has more than 58,000 employees offer financial services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's leading position in sector benchmarks. ING's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating by MSCI was affirmed 'AA' in September 2022. As of August 2022, Sustainalytics considers ING's management of ESG material risk to be 'strong', and in June 2022 ING received an ESG rating of 'strong' from S&P Global Ratings. ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell. ING Americas offers a full array of wholesale financial products, such as commercial lending, corporate finance and as well as financial markets, products and services.

