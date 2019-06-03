Andy Slavitt Announced as a Keynote Speaker - National Association of Specialty Pharmacy 2019 Annual Meeting & Expo

CRANBURY, N.J., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing key stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, has named Andy Slavitt, former Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) acting administrator, as the second keynote speaker for their seventh Annual Meeting & Expo. Slavitt's keynote presentation will take place Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, D.C.

Slavitt has decades of private and public sector leadership in health care. Over his career, Slavitt has shaped some of the most significant and successful initiatives in health care, affecting millions of Americans and the direction of the health care system. From 2015 to 2017, he served as the acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the Obama administration, overseeing Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program and the Health Insurance Marketplace. Under his leadership, the U.S. health care system saw record reductions in the uninsured rate, nationwide improvements in quality, record low cost growth, and a major upsurge in value-based payment models.

Currently Slavitt serves as board chair of United States of Care, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to quality, affordable health care, and that policies to make progress toward that goal are politically feasible and fiscally responsible. Slavitt is also the senior partner in a venture firm focused on investments in the most underserved parts of health care. In addition, he is a senior adviser to the Bipartisan Policy Center and co-chairs its Future of Health Care effort, and serves on a number of health care boards.

"We are extremely fortunate to welcome Andy Slavitt as a keynote speaker," said Sheila Arquette, RPH, NASP Executive Director. "During his tenure at CMS, Andy oversaw transformative health care initiatives that continue to impact millions of Americans and the health care system. As a result of his extensive experience, Andy brings incredibly relevant and timely insight on the challenges and opportunities we face in health care today."

The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo hosts over 1,200 specialty pharmacy professionals, including senior executives, pharmacy directors, staff pharmacists, consultants and other management-level personnel from specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma/biotech manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations, data management and analytic organizations, group purchasing organizations, distributors, and suppliers to the industry.

The annual event features conference workshops, educational programs and panel discussions, continuing legal education and continuing pharmacist education credits, a specialty pharmacist certification exam preparation course, posters and abstracts, industry awards and recognition, and a large exhibit hall.

For registration or additional information, please visit naspmeeting.com.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization and the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits, and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate members and 1,500 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

Specialty Pharmacy Times® Media Contact

Alexandra Ventura

MJH Associates, Inc.

609-716-7777, ext. 121

aventura@mjhassoc.com

NASP Media Contact

Sheila M. Arquette, RPh

Executive Director, NASP

703-842-0122

sarquette@naspnet.org

SOURCE National Association of Specialty Pharmacy

Related Links

http://www.naspnet.org

