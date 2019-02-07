Andy Steinke of BCM One Recognized as 2019 CRN® Channel Chief

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Andy Steinke, director of channel partner sales, to its prestigious list of 2019 Channel Chiefs. The top IT channel leaders included on this list continually strive to drive growth and revenue in their organization through their channel partners.

BCM One Public Relations

Each of the 2019 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and commitment to their channel partner programs. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

Steinke has been with BCM One for 10 years and has successfully helped to build up the channel sales team with steady sales growth year over year. Steinke oversees a team of 10 that includes a dedicated channel support team, which BCM One agents/partners rely on and sets BCM One apart from its competition in the master agent community. Steinke also manages strategic supplier relationships and is involved in identifying key new suppliers to add to the BCM One solution portfolio.

"The individuals on CRN's 2019 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies and significant influence to the overall health of the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We applaud each Channel Chief's remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success."

"Steinke is an example of a dedicated and loyal BCM One employee who has risen through the ranks with hard work and continuous drive," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Steinke and his team are the driving force behind BCM One's channel sales success which has accounted for a significant part of BCM One's sales revenue."

The 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2019 issue of CRN.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 4,500 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure – including technology expense optimization, unified communications, SDWAN, cloud, security and connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement: "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

Follow BCM One on LinkedIn, Twitter, FaceBook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE BCM One Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.bcmone.com

