Andy Steinke of BCM One Recognized on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Andy Steinke, Director of Channel Sales, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

Steinke's mission is to enable channel partners to sell across BCM One's complete range of suppliers and products/solutions with ease. In the past year, he helped the company enter two new markets, with a third on the horizon for Q1. He created a co-sell and support account retention model, Retention as a Service, to increase retention beyond the historical 97% rate and grow that base of business year over year. In addition, his team increased sales in the retail vertical and increased Managed WAN and SD-WAN business, nearly doubling penetration into those product areas.

"Steinke was asked to plan and execute a strategy to lead to double-digit growth in sales," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "He logged 100,000 miles in the past year driving geographic expansion as well as increasing the growth of partners. As a result of his hard work and strategies, the company has seen not just an increase in partner recruitment and partner 'first sales,' but more importantly the growth of our existing partner base."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs' list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs' list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop-shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 7,000 customers nationwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure—including technology expense optimization, unified communications, SD-WAN, cloud, security and connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships, backed by their mission statement, "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. www.thechannelcompany.com

