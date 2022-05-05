Andy's Frozen Custard® and Kaulig Racing Announce 2022 Partnership with AJ Allmendinger

To kick off the 2022 partnership, the group unveiled a colorful new paint scheme featuring the Andy's™ logo for AJ Allmendinger's No. 16 Camaro ZL1, which he will drive in the All-Star race on May 22, 2022 at Texas Motor Speedway. Said Andy Kuntz: "It means so much to our family, as lifelong motorsports fans, to be supporting NASCAR via our partnership with AJ and Kaulig Racing. Andy's brand hallmarks are like that of NASCAR. Quality, constant innovation, a commitment to family and community and, of course, speed. We are delighted that our loyal customer base continues to grow with our expanded position in the sport and that our sponsorships of tracks, drivers and races are contributing to our development strategy."