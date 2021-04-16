Andy's Frozen Custard Expands Motorsports Initiative with Multi-Year Texas Motor Speedway Partnership

Andy's Frozen Custard will be serving the World's Finest Frozen Custard to hundreds of thousands of motorsports fans as the "Official Frozen Treat" of Texas Motor Speedway beginning in May. Texas Motor Speedway guests will enjoy Andy's frozen treats in suites, Andy's concession stands and the Andy's Treat Truck serving made every hour frozen custard at on-property events. Texas is currently home to nearly 25 percent of all Andy's locations, with 21 stores and several under development.