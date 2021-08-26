Andy's Pizza Brings Home the Gold at International Pizza Expo

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The District of Champions added another winner to its roster last week as metropolitan Washington's Andy's Pizza was named the winner of the International Pizza Challenge's Traditional division at the International Pizza Expo & Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Andy Brown of Andy's Pizza (Credit: Emily Brown)

Since 2007, the International Pizza Challenge has grown to become the most prestigious pizza-making competition in North America. This year, the International Pizza Expo's pizza bake-off held three divisions, showcasing 200 of the world's best pizza makers: Traditional, Non-Traditional, and Pan. Each competitor had an opportunity to bake a signature pizza on the spot and present it to a renowned panel of accredited chefs. Despite lots of creative pizzas and rare toppings from the competition, Andy's Pizza won the Traditional division with its classic cheese pizza.

"I believe we won because we care about every ingredient in our pizza," said Andy's Pizza Owner Andy Brown. "It didn't feel right to compete with something we don't sell or pride ourselves on. We won with the exact same cheese pizza that's available by the slice at all of our pizzerias. I'm thrilled that the judges saw everything that goes into each slice." And the best way to enjoy Andy's Pizza? Brown says to opt for dine-in or carryout to get the freshest, hottest pizza possible. "If you must choose delivery, we're sealing every box with our reheat sticker for the best at-home experience."

Andy's Pizza is a New York-style, neighborhood shop offering classic pizza by the slice. The dough is 72-hour cold fermented and cooked in a New York deck oven, creating a crisp pizza with a satisfyingly soft and chewy interior. The brand strives to keep its toppings simple with a focus on quality. Andy's Pizza got its start in the Tysons Galleria shopping center in Mclean, Virginia, and quickly grew through hospitality partnerships in Washington, DC: with a standalone carryout in Shaw, Atlas Brew Works' Half Street Brewery & Tap Room adjacent to Nationals Park, and, most recently, with Streets Market .

Stop by an Andy's Pizza location to try what the judges consider one of the best cheese pizzas in the world: Tysons (2001 International Drive, Mclean, VA 22102), Shaw (2014 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001), Navy Yard (1201 Half Street #120, Washington, DC 20003), or NoMa (51 M Street NE, Washington, DC 20002). For reservations, hours, and online ordering, visit eatandyspizza.com . For more information on Andy's Pizza and its accolades, contact Avery Meetre at [email protected].

About Andy's Pizza

Andy's Pizza is a New York-style, neighborhood shop offering classic pizza by the slice. Founded in 2019 with its first outpost in Mclean, Virginia, Andy's Pizza has quickly grown with three more locations in Washington, DC: Shaw, Navy Yard, and NoMa.

