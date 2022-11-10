Anecare Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation for ANEclear with Premier, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anecare announces today that it has been awarded a Breakthrough Technology Agreement with Premier, Inc. – a leading health care improvement company uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers. This new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special terms and pricing pre-negotiated by Premier for ANEclear.

ANEclear is the first non-pharmaceutical disposable device that reverses the effects of inhalational anesthetics in the brain at the end of surgery for a safer, faster anesthesia recovery and patient throughput.

Hospitals and surgery centers in the Premier alliance can now take advantage of ANEclear's low-cost easy-to-use disposable technology to improve anesthesia recovery outcomes for Senior patients at risk for delirium, cognitive dysfunction and airway complications, and their Obese patients who are at increased risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Additionally, ANEclear reduces inhalational anesthetic greenhouse gas emissions and PACU exposure.

"With ANEclear, patients are coming out awake, alert, they are not nauseated, they're hungry, they want something to drink, they're ready to go home 30 minutes sooner. It's a huge difference." C.J. Johnston, PACU Nurse

"Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies," said Michael Slatter, CEO of Anecare. "We are honored to have Premier award ANEclear this designation and are excited to work with their hospital and surgery center partners."

About Anecare

Anecare was founded by anesthesia researchers and an anesthesiologist to improve anesthesia recovery outcomes for adults, children and animals. ANEclear is FDA cleared and patent protected. Anecare is a privately held company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Learn more at: www.anecare.com.

