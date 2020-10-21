Anecdote Candles Launches Candle of the Year

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anecdote Candles , the company making fragrance a conversation piece, will launch its Limited Edition Candle Of The Year for 2020 and 2021 on October 27th. The brand is known for its high-quality scents matched with the perfect tone of snark as it makes a humorous statement on cultural trends — just perfect for holiday gift giving.

2020 Candle of the Year - Smells Like WFH and WTF 2021 Candle of the Year - Smells Like Not Soon Enough

According to Julie Maskulka, Founder, "Many have asked if we have a candle that's reflective of the times. Now that the hysteria has died down, we're ready to put our social commentary in candle form with our release of the Limited Edition Candle of the Year for 2020 and 2021."

Available in 7.8 ounce glass jars and retailing for $26 each, the candles are positioned as follows:

2020 - SMELLS LIKE WFH AND WTF with scents of Amber and Mandarin - because the brightness of mandarin reflects the optimism of a new decade, while the depth and weight of amber reflect the unexpected complexities 2020 gave us.

2021 - SMELLS LIKE NOT SOON ENOUGH with scents of Cedarwood and Oud - because this calming blend of fresh and earthy fragrances is a reminder of life's fullness and all of the things that are worth the wait.

The Candle of the Year will be available at AnecdoteCandles.com as well as at Nordstroms, Macy's, and Amazon plus these retail outlets listed here .

Anecdote Candles are hand-poured in the USA using all-natural ingredients with no additives, dyes, or preservatives. The coconut-soy wax blend, cotton core wicks, and premium phthalate-free fragrance oils create a clean burn and powerful scent throw.

About Anecdote Candles

Anecdote Candles is making fragrance a conversation piece. Inspired by personal recollections and cultural trends, each candle is designed to remind us of stories worth sharing. The packaging is modern and playful with relatable, clever quotes representing pop culture and nostalgic experiences. We invite you to share our stories and create your own. All candles are hand-poured in the USA using all-natural ingredients with no additives, dyes, or preservatives. The coconut-soy wax blend, cotton core wicks, and premium phthalate-free fragrance oils create a clean burn and powerful scent throw. Anecdote Candles are available at Macy's, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Amazon, and at www.anecdotecandles.com .

Media Contact:

Jane Coloccia, JC Communications

917.930.0062

[email protected]

SOURCE Anecdote Candles

Related Links

https://anecdotecandles.com/

