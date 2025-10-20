Anecdotes Announces New Integration With AuditBoard to Bring Joint Customers Data-Driven Continuous GRC

Oct 20, 2025, 07:00 ET

The integration unlocks a new operating model that leverages credible data pipelines for continuous control and risk management.

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anecdotes, the leading AI-native enterprise GRC platform, today announced a new integration with AuditBoard, the leading audit and SOX management platform. Through the powerful combination of Anecdotes' robust data infrastructure and AuditBoard's process orchestration capabilities, joint customers can now unlock true continuous control monitoring and real-time risk management.

The integration enables users to leverage Anecdotes' automated evidence collection and AI analysis capabilities as a continuously refreshed data infrastructure that automatically feeds workflows and workstreams in AuditBoard.

"AuditBoard customers can now fuel their processes with a pipeline of continuously collected and analyzed data," said Yair Kuznitsov, CEO and Co-Founder of Anecdotes. "This integration does more than just transform the way enterprises manage risk and prepare for audits. It means they no longer need to settle for point-in-time compliance. They finally have near real-time assurance."

This productized offering allows enterprises, for the first time ever, to easily set up an effective continuous GRC program. The unique model leverages data trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises and top audit firms, to eliminate blind spots, enhance accuracy, and proactively manage risk and compliance.

About Anecdotes

Anecdotes is the only AI-native enterprise GRC platform. AI is only as smart as the data it's built on, which is why Anecdotes runs on a foundation of complete, accurate, and structured data, automatically collected from your systems and trusted by the world's largest enterprises and auditors. With AI embedded across every task—audits, risk management, continuous control monitoring, and everything in between—you can finally get GRC right.

Learn more at: Anecdotes.ai 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799870/Anecdotes_integration.jpg

SOURCE Anecdotes

