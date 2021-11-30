Anello Photonics Awarded SBIR Grant from the National Science Foundation for Enhancing Its Silicon Photonic Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™) Using Novel 3-D Silicon Nitride Waveguides

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anello Photonics , developer of the Silicon Photonic Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™), announced that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The grant supports process development of a new 3-D Silicon Nitride waveguide technology to enable smaller, high-precision, integrated silicon photonic gyroscopes.

The novel SiPhOG replaces the discrete optical components of a traditional Fiber Optic Gyroscope (FOG) and combines high-precision with greatly reduced size, weight, power and cost. The technology combines an Anello-developed on-chip waveguide manufacturing process integrated with a patented silicon photonic chip-scale gyroscope. Together, these enable FOG performance using cost-effective and scalable silicon manufacturing processes. This breakthrough sensor technology has applications across a range of markets including Automotive, Trucking, Construction, Drone, Aerospace, Defense and Consumer Electronics.

"With this grant from the NSF, we will continue to push the packing density limit of our low loss silicon nitride waveguides used in the SiPhOG," says Mike Horton, Chief Technology Officer and Principal investigator of the grant. "We would like to thank NSF and SBIR for selecting us for this award."

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

Anello's first generation sensor is targeted at safety-critical navigation applications for Autonomous Vehicles and Aerospace. It provides the proven low-noise and low-drift qualities of traditional optical gyroscopes at a production-friendly size, cost, and power needed for a variety of applications. Anello is currently engaged in trials with market-leading customers in the Automotive, Trucking, Aerospace and National Security markets.

About Anello Photonics

Anello is a technology start-up based in Silicon Valley. The company has developed an integrated photonic system-on-chip technology for next generation navigation. Anello's SiPhOG™ gyroscope is based on its proprietary waveguide process that mimics the properties of optical fiber in an on-chip wave guide. Anello was founded by Mario Paniccia and Mike Horton, pioneers in the field of Silicon Photonics, Sensors and Navigation and incubated in close collaboration with Catapult Ventures.

For more information, visit www.anellophotonics.com

Anello® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of Anello Photonics.

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs:

America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

For more information, visit https://seedfund.nsf.gov/

