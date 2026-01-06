ANELLO Photonics Launches Aerial INS at CES 2026, Featuring SiPhOG™ Technology and Integrated GNSS for Resilient, Airborne Operations in Contested Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the Silicon Photonic Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™) and a leader in solid-state, high-precision inertial navigation systems, today announced the launch of the ANELLO Aerial INS, a compact, high-performance inertial navigation system built around the company's Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope technology and integrated with multi-band GNSS receivers. The ANELLO Aerial INS is purpose-built for demanding aerial platforms—including BVLOS UAS, maritime/shipborne VTOL UAS, ISR/special-mission aircraft, heavy-lift and cargo drones, and other autonomous aerial vehicles. The system is powered by an advanced EKF-based sensor fusion engine and ANELLO flight-profile-tuned algorithms, consistently delivering >98% navigation accuracy without the need for cameras or fiber-optic cables.

The ANELLO Aerial INS delivers <0.5 deg/hr unaided heading drift, maintaining accurate navigation and control through high-dynamics and GNSS jamming, spoofing, or occlusion. ANELLO's navigation solutions deliver assured performance in fully GNSS-denied environments—whether operating over water or desert corridors, in night or low-light missions, or through fog and cloud cover - maintaining precise guidance without GPS and enhancing the warfighter's effectiveness and survivability.

"Customers flying real missions need resilient navigation when GPS isn't reliable," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, co-founder and CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "By combining our SiPhOGs with our airborne-optimized sensor-fusion algorithms and integrated multi-band GNSS, the ANELLO Aerial INS delivers accurate navigation solutions in a cost-effective SWaP-friendly package. This allows UAVs to hold course through GPS jamming, multipath, spoofing, or outages using only ANELLO without the need for cameras or fiber-optic cables and allows the warfighter to complete their mission safely and successfully." ANELLO's full product portfolio has been developed in close collaboration with customers and verified through comprehensive integration and mission-platform testing.

Key features of the ANELLO Aerial INS include:

High-precision 3-Axis SiPhOG™ optical gyros with <0.5º/hr unaided heading drift for reliable dead-reckoning during GNSS outages





with <0.5º/hr unaided heading drift for reliable dead-reckoning during GNSS outages Dual triple-frequency all-constellation GNSS receivers with static heading capability; ready for RTK/PPP corrections





with static heading capability; ready for RTK/PPP corrections ANELLO Advanced Sensor Fusion Engine with GNSS spoofing detection ; resilient holdover in GPS-denied or spoofed conditions





; resilient holdover in GPS-denied or spoofed conditions Flight-stack integration: PX4 and ArduPilot drivers; standard interfaces (Ethernet, RS-232, RS-422, CAN) and timing (PPS Out/PPS Sync In)





and drivers; standard interfaces (Ethernet, RS-232, RS-422, CAN) and timing (PPS Out/PPS Sync In) NMEA-Compliant GNSS Interface outputs NMEA navigation packets for seamless integration as a drop-in replacement for conventional GNSS receivers





outputs NMEA navigation packets for seamless integration as a drop-in replacement for conventional GNSS receivers Flight-Profile Optimization ; Algorithms calibrated for BVLOS, ISR, VTOL, and other autonomous aerial vehicles for accurate navigation





; Algorithms calibrated for BVLOS, ISR, VTOL, and other autonomous aerial vehicles for accurate navigation Rugged, Compact, and Lightweight; Small footprint, low power consumption, vibration-tolerant design for multirotor, fixed-wing, and VTOL platforms.

"The ANELLO SiPhOG™ technology is a game changer for our warfighters. The ability to navigate in GPS-denied or spoofed environments without cameras or fiber-optic cables—in small, lightweight systems—are essential for future combat missions," said Dan Magy, CEO at Firestorm. "The ANELLO team has developed an Aerial solution that seamlessly integrates into existing avionics with minimal effort. This type of capability is essential in today's conflict areas where our adversaries actively disrupt GPS, making ANELLO a powerful upgrade for all modern aerial platforms."

The launch of the ANELLO Aerial INS reinforces ANELLO's focus on assured navigation in contested environments. By introducing a purpose-built airborne solution alongside its already proven ground and maritime inertial navigation systems, ANELLO Photonics extends its lead in GPS-denied navigation across land, air, and sea. ANELLO products have been validated through multiple U.S. DoW operational test events and have been shipping to a vast array of customers.

The ANELLO Aerial INS is available for evaluation today with production shipments beginning Q2/2026. Evaluation kits include the ANELLO Aerial INS, cabling, drivers for PX4/ArduPilot, and a quick-start integration guide. For pricing, demo data, and evaluation units, contact [email protected].

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope—based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans over 40 issued patents, over 44 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine. ANELLO® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics. Learn more at https://www.anellophotonics.com/.

About Firestorm

Firestorm Labs is redefining industrial resilience through uncontestable logistics solutions. With today's Warfighter at the center of its approach, Firestorm's xCell is a turnkey, expeditionary additive manufacturing solution that enables forward-deployed operators to build, iterate, repair, and scale at the speed of war.

Together with Firestorm's proprietary quiver of additively manufactured UAS, xCell empowers the United States and its allies to maintain manufacturing sovereignty, counter insecure and unsustainable supply chains, and achieve the logistical superiority required to deter or decisively defeat adversaries in future conflict. Learn more at http://www.launchfirestorm.com.

