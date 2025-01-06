ANELLO Photonics Launches Maritime Inertial Navigation System at CES 2025, Transforming Maritime Navigation with State-of-the-Art Optical Gyroscope Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the Silicon Photonic Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™) and a leader in high-precision inertial navigation systems, today announced the launch of the ANELLO Maritime INS, its cutting-edge Inertial Navigation System (INS) for maritime applications. This innovative product marks a significant advancement in navigation technology for marine applications in GPS-denied or spoofed environments.

ANELLO

The ANELLO Maritime INS integrates the company's groundbreaking SiPhOG™ technology with its advanced sensor fusion engine to deliver unparalleled precision and reliability for autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and autonomous underwater vessels (AUVs). The innovative design of the ANELLO Maritime INS combines the high-performance capabilities of optical gyroscopes with the compact form factor and low power consumption of silicon photonics. This results in a versatile Inertial Reference System (IRS) that delivers exceptional performance in GPS-challenged maritime environments.

"The launch of the ANELLO Maritime INS signifies a pivotal advancement in our mission to transform navigation, enhancing precision and reliability for autonomous vessels operating in GPS-denied or spoofed environments," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "Our technology has been rigorously field-tested across land, air, and now in sea environments. We are excited to offer a navigation solution for autonomous systems in challenging maritime environments."

Key features of the ANELLO Maritime INS include:

Reference-grade 100Hz position, velocity and attitude

High-precision 3-axis SiPhOG™ with < 0.5º/hr unaided heading drift

Dual triple-frequency all-constellation GNSS receivers with static heading capability

ANELLO AI Sensor Fusion Engine with advanced GNSS spoofing detection

Highly accurate dead reckoning solution

Compact and lightweight design with low power consumption < 6W

IP68 – waterproof, resistant to corrosion, salt spray and chemicals

Resilience in heavy shock and vibration environments

Mike Flanigan, CEO of Seasats, commented: "Integrating the ANELLO technology into our autonomous surface vessels has significantly enhanced our navigation capabilities in GPS-denied scenarios. This technology is a game-changer for maritime operations, enabling safer and more efficient autonomous missions at sea."

This launch reinforces ANELLO's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for GPS-denied navigation across various domains. By expanding its portfolio to now include maritime applications, ANELLO Photonics continues to demonstrate its leadership in developing next-generation navigation technologies for autonomous systems across land, air, and sea environments.

ANELLO Photonics is actively collaborating with leading customers across diverse industries, including Construction, Agriculture, Trucking, Robotics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, Defense and National Security.

For more information about ANELLO Photonics and its maritime INS solution, please visit www.anellophotonics.com or contact [email protected].

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans over 28 issued patents, over 44 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine. ANELLO® and SIPHOGTM are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics.

About Seasats

Seasats is a California-based manufacturer and operator of reliable, persistent, and practical autonomous surface vehicles. The company's products have been proven in missions with the U.S. Navy, various commercial customers, and in a 2024 fully autonomous ocean crossing from San Diego to Hawaii. Seasats' mission to revolutionize ocean operations through autonomy has attracted backing from L3Harris Technologies and other industry power players.

Media Contact:

Gerhard Boiciuc

3125055356

[email protected]

SOURCE ANELLO