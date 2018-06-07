Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices: Global Markets

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope



Market reports are the ideal guide for anyone wishing to understand a specific market better in terms of revenues, technology innovations, distributors and competitors. This report provides both an overview and country-level information for various categories, distribution shares and explores the competitive-landscape in the market. This report details:



Comprehensive data related to the market revenue, company share and distribution share.



Corporate-level profiles of key companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market that operate in the United States and other key countries, including a brief overview of each company, its business activities and its hold or presence in the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.



A list of products under development by key companies in which these products are being clinically investigated.



The market has been segmented based on device type and geographic area. By type, the market has been segmented as anesthesia devices and consumables and respiratory devices and disposables. By geography, the market has been segregated as North America including countries: the United States (U.S.), Canada and Mexico; Europe including countries: Germany, the United Kingdom (U.K.), France and Italy; Asia-Pacific including countries: China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and South Africa; Middle East which includes United Arab Emirates; South America including countries Brazil and Argentina.



This market research report includes anesthesia and respiratory devices segregated as below in categories based on their nature and usage.



Airway and Anesthesia devices:

- Airway management devices.

- Anesthesia Circuits.

- Anesthesia Masks.

- Breathing Filters.

- Laryngoscope Blades.

- Laryngoscope Handles.



Anesthesia Machines:

- Portable Anesthesia Delivery Machines.

- Stand Alone Anesthesia Delivery Machines.

- Anesthesia Workstations.

- Pain Management Devices.



Regional Anesthesia Disposables:

- Epidural Anesthesia Disposables.

- Peripheral Anesthesia Disposables.

- Spinal Anesthesia Disposables.



Respiratory Devices:

- Humidifiers.

- Nebulizers.

- Oxygen Concentrators.

- Oxygen Conservers.

- Positive Airway Pressure Devices.

- Reusable Resuscitators.

- Ventilators.



Respiratory Disposables:

- Aerosol Masks.

- Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) barriers.

- Nasal Cannula.

- Oxygen Masks.

- Patient Interface.

- Resuscitators.



Respiratory Measurement Devices:

- Capnographs.

- Spirometers.

- Pulse Oximeter Systems.



Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems:

- Fixed Polysomnography Systems.

- Portable Polysomnography



Report Includes



- 81 tables

- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and Russia

- Characterization and quantification of the market potential for the anesthesia and respiratory devices market by product type and region, along with subsegments

- A look at the regulatory environment, which has been a driving force in the drug development market

- Company profiles of major players in the market including, Ambu A/S, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Invacare Corp, Medtronic, Philips Respironics and Teleflex



