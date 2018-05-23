Anesthesia Business Consultants Announces F1RSTCred Advanced Provider Enrollment and Physician Credentialing Tool

JACKSON, Mich., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce F1RSTCred, a new physician credentialing and provider enrollment tool for clients.

ABC's F1RSTCred proprietary software streamlines the tedious process of physician credentialing by maintaining a secure database to house client data and forms. Uploaded documents are available at the touch of a button, along with a built-in tracking system for expiration dates on certifications, licenses, etc., utilizing automated alerts, workflows and follow-up indicators.

F1RSTCred also works to secure provider participation by enrolling clients to contract with various insurance networks, allowing auto-population of pre-mapped insurance applications utilizing built-in provider profiles, including the standardized processes that government agencies (i.e., Medicaid and Medicare, among others) use.

ABC submits, on behalf of its clients, health plan applications and the associated documentation. F1RSTCred's integrated dashboard provides insight of the overall picture as well as status updates on pending/completed requests. It maintains the extensive documentation, eliminates confusion and provides regular follow-up with insurance companies until the credentialing and contracting processes are finalized.

Tony Mira, President and CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants, confirms, "F1RSTCred makes the physician credentialing and provider enrollment processes so much more efficient. It allows access to client data and forms in one location via a secure database. It also provides secure role-based access for users and departments to manage and view provider information. Physicians can fill in their data using the pre-mapped process without worry of over-writing credentialing work already in progress." This helpful tool streamlines what used to be a very time- and labor-intensive process, resulting in greater efficiencies and the ability to quickly and easily pull reports and data. F1RSTCred: physician credentialing and provider enrollment made easy.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation's largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. Let us help guide you through CMS's MACRA program by utilizing MACRA MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality Payment Program requirements. Join the 8,000,000+ patients and 6,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC's proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients' secure and seamless access to ABC's applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides "Insight at Your Fingertips" offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

