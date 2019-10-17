Anesthesia Business Consultants' Fall 2019 Issue of Communiqué -- Current News for the Anesthesia Specialty -- Available Now

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce that the Fall 2019 issue of its quarterly newsletter, Communiqué, is now available.

Communiqué is a publication dedicated to bringing practical and tangible articles and advice, specific to the anesthesia and pain management community. Communiqué features articles focusing on the latest hot topics for anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, pain management specialists and anesthesia practice administrators. ABC offers Communiqué electronically, as well as in hard copy, both on a complimentary basis.

Tony Mira, President & CEO, explains, "The fall issue continues our tradition of providing valuable information by industry leaders. In this issue, we explore the technological and legislative changes taking place within healthcare and how they affect, in particular, anesthesia."

Author Howard Greenfield, MD, founder and principal of Enhance Perioperative & Anesthesia Consulting, along with ABC's own vice president Jody Locke, MA, touch on above topic in their "What Does the QZ Modifier Really Mean?," when they write: "How often do we hear anesthesia practice managers say that the only constant in medicine is change? It has become the refrain to a long ballad of frustrating economic, social and political challenges. The mantra used to be 'if it ain't broke, don't mess with it,' but today's mantra suggests that if you don't see the problem, you are not looking closely enough. Medicine is a business. Business is about competition. Only the fittest survive. And so it is with the specialty of anesthesia."

The impact of changing technology is visited by first-time contributor Nirav Kamdar, MD, MPP, MBA, with the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, UCLA Health, at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, with his article "Perioperative Telehealth: Should Your Practice Make the Digital Leap?" In his timely article, he discusses the increasing integration of telehealth into the specialty of anesthesia and provides suggestions as to which groups are most likely to see benefits of integrating this technology.

For these and past Communiqué articles, please log on to ABC's website at www.anesthesiallc.com and click the link to view the electronic version of Communiqué online. To be put on the automated email notification list, please send your email address to info@anesthesiallc.com. We look forward to providing you with compliance, coding and practice management news through Communiqué.

