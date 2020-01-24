Anesthesia Business Consultants Shares 2019 Circle of Warmth Success

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce that its 2019 Circle of Warmth campaign has achieved resounding success. Working with the Empowerment Plan, the MiraMed Circle of Warmth had a goal to raise enough money to provide 1,000 coats to those in need throughout the country. ABC, as part of the MiraMed Circle of Warmth, not only met its goal, they exceeded it!

Our Family of Companies came together, along with generous donations by clients and vendors, to raise $126,402 this year on behalf of the Empowerment Plan. Thanks to generous donations, hundreds of lives have been saved from the cold!

Below is a list of 2019 recipients that have received coats thus far:

Alpha Project – National City, CA

Pacific Garden Mission – Chicago, IL

Community Care Hazleton – Hazle Township, PA

Community Care, Kistler Clinic - Wilkes-Barre, PA

Salvation Army Harbor Light – Chicago, IL

Contact Ministries – Springfield, IL

Carpenters Place – Rockford, IL

Rockford Rescue Mission – Rockford, IL

Dream Center Peoria – Peoria, IL

Peter and Paul Community Services – Saint Louis, MO

Trials For Hope – Lakewood, OH

NEOCH Northeast Ohio – Cleveland, OH

LSS Faith Mission -LSS Network of Hope – Columbus, OH

Good Samaritan Services – Phoenixville, PA

Milwaukee Rescue Mission – Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Street Medicine, University of Illinois – Chicago, IL

– University of Chicago Hospitals – Chicago, IL

Hospitals – University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, MI

Tony Mira, president and CEO of ABC, talks about his involvement with the Empowerment Plan, "Our goal was two-pronged and long-reaching. We wanted to aid the homeless in the neighborhoods where we live and work. But we also wanted to do more than clothe the homeless—we wanted to make a lasting impact in their lives by working to change the generational cycle of homelessness. Working with the innovative Empowerment Plan allowed us to do just that."

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation's largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. ABC's quality reporting program for all clients is able to ensure compliance with MACRA and can be extended to cover any quality initiatives requested by payers or the facility. Our registry allows participation and successful compliance with the MIPS measures, ensures providers are protected from payment adjustments and offers bonuses for successful reporting. Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified registry program.

The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC's proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients secure and seamless access to ABC's applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides "Insight at Your Fingertips," offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

About the Empowerment Plan

Partnering with The Empowerment Plan, a Detroit-based nonprofit organization, allowed us to reach our goals. The Empowerment Plan provides coats (that turn into sleeping bags) to shelters, both locally and throughout the county. But they also do so much more.

The Empowerment Plan hires single parents from local shelters and provides them with training and full-time employment as seamstresses allowing them to earn a stable income, find secure housing and regain their independence.

Contact: Lori Imboden

Tel: 517-787-6440

Email: 233043@email4pr.com

SOURCE Anesthesia Business Consultants

Related Links

http://www.anesthesiallc.com

