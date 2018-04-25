Anesthesia Business Consultants to Exhibit and Attend the Advanced Institute for Anesthesia Practice Management 2018

JACKSON, Mich., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce they will be exhibiting and attending the Advanced Institute for Anesthesia Practice Management (AIAPM), being held this weekend, April 28th – April 30th, 2018, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Join experts in the field of anesthesia billing and practice management in "Securing the Future for Anesthesia Practices." The 2018 AIAPM is the only anesthesia conference in the marketplace that focuses on practice management issues with the goal of enlightening attendees on broader group strategy issues, including numerous talks on billing, coding and compliance.

This program is jointly sponsored by Tulane University Health Sciences Center and Medical Business Solutions, LLC. The Course Directors are Charles Goodman, MD, President, Medical Billing Solutions, LLC; Gary Haynes, MD, PhD, The Merryl and Sam Israel Chair in Anesthesiology, Tulane University School of Medicine; and Vincent J. Vilasi, MD, MBA, Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology, Doctors Community Hospital.

Tony Mira, President and CEO of ABC, states, "ABC is devoted exclusively to the anesthesia and pain management sector. As such, there is no more pertinent conference to reach our audience that includes anesthesiologists, CRNAs, practice administrators, billing managers, professional coders and other allied health professionals. We are proud to be actively involved and a sponsor of the AIAPM and hope all attendees find value in the informative, timely sessions offered."

"Stop by booth #23 to visit ABC and its affiliate company, Plexus Technology Group (PlexusTG), if you are interested in learning more about our seamless platform to address your MIPS reporting, documentation needs and financial requirements," says Bryan Sullivan, ABC's Chief Quality Officer and PlexusTG's Chief Operating Officer. "The current regulatory environment requires practices to properly balance their administrative, clinical and quality programs which have proven to be overwhelming. We have developed solutions to ensure clients are able to address these concerns in a manner that does not detract from the core business and allows strategic decisions to be made to grow the business." ABC and PlexusTG work together to bring their QCDR, Anesthesia Touch™, Pharmacy Touch and host of services to benefit their clients.

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation's largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. Let us help guide you through CMS's MACRA program by utilizing MACRA MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality Payment Program requirements. Join the 7,000,000+ patients and 6,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC's proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients' secure and seamless access to ABC's applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides "Insight at Your Fingertips" offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

