Anesthesia Business Consultants to Exhibit at the ASA's PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ Conference 2019

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce it will be attending PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ 2019 hosted by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). The ASA's conference on practice management is being held January 18-20 at the Paris Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. This is a distinct event where physician anesthesiologists and practice administrators will interact with leaders in anesthesia to share insights, critical skills and strategies to help anesthesia practices optimize their performance and stay at the forefront of anesthesia practice management.

Per the ASA, PRACTICE MANAGEMENT 2019 will show anesthesia providers how best to practice within an ever-changing environment of managed care, compliance, third-party payers, regulators and declining reimbursements.

ABC is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its 40th year serving the anesthesiology specialty, which ties in nicely with PRACTICE MANAGEMENT 2019's theme of "Defining the Future." Tony Mira, ABC president and CEO, states, "Since 1979, ABC has provided billing and accounts receivable management and practice management services to anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and facilities that employ them. What sets ABC apart is its commitment to people, process and technology. ABC serves upwards of 8,000 anesthesia providers in almost every state throughout the U.S. and we look forward to continuing this level of service into the future."

You can find ABC at Booth #217 at the Paris Las Vegas.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation's largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. Let us help guide you through CMS's MACRA program by utilizing MACRA MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality Payment Program requirements. Join the 3,000,000+ patients and 6,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC's proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients' secure and seamless access to ABC's applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides "Insight at Your Fingertips" offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Google+

Contact: Lori Imboden

Tel: 517-787-6440

Email: 207833@email4pr.com

SOURCE Anesthesia Business Consultants, LLC

Related Links

https://www.anesthesiallc.com

