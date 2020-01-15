Anesthesia Business Consultants' Winter 2020 Issue of Communiqué -- Current News for the Anesthesia Specialty -- Available Now

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce that the Winter 2020 issue of its quarterly newsletter, Communiqué, is now available.

Communiqué is a publication dedicated to bringing practical and tangible articles and advice, specific to the anesthesia and pain management community. Communiqué features articles focusing on the latest hot topics for anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, pain management specialists and anesthesia practice administrators. ABC offers Communiqué electronically, as well as in hard copy, both on a complimentary basis.

Tony Mira, president & CEO explains, "This issue of Communiqué embraces the new decade and its new challenges, along with revisiting some of the issues that we've faced over the years that still remain pertinent."

Longtime contributor, Mark F. Weiss, JD, owner of The Mark F. Weiss Law Firm, explores the continuing nuances of mastering the evolution of anesthesia in New Cases, New Tools in in the Fight Against the "Company Model" Kickback Scheme. Mr. Weiss gives practical yet insightful tips for understanding the Company Model and what you can do to keep your group on track.

New first-time author, Justin Vaughn, MDiv, CPC, vice president of anesthesia compliance, MiraMed Global Services, tackles the timely challenge of leadership development with Passing the Baton: Grooming the Next Generation of Group Leaders. So many practices have great leadership and management today, but who will lead and manage them in the future? This is one of the truly critical issues most anesthesia groups need to address.

Turning our attention away from anesthesia management, our next article, Funding a Private Investment Opportunity: Practical Tips for Physicians is brought to us by new author Cary Zimmerman, Esq., along with returning author Kathryn Hickner, Esq., both of Kohrman, Jackson & Krantz LLP. They have offered a most interesting set of suggestions and considerations for investment opportunities for our readers. There is a plethora of good advice here.

For these and past Communiqué articles, please log on to ABC's website at www.anesthesiallc.com and click the link to view the electronic version of Communiqué online. To be put on the automated email notification list, please send your email address to 232529@email4pr.com. We look forward to providing you with in-depth articles on important trends in practice management through Communiqué.

