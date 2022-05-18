Anesthesia Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 1.78 bn | Ambu AS and B. Braun Melsungen AG Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

Anesthesia Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the anesthesia devices market include Ambu AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Teleflex Inc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Ambu AS - The company offers products, namely AuraGain Disposable Laryngeal Mask, SPUR II - Disposable Resuscitator, and other products.

B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers spinal needles, namely Spinocan, Penca. It also offers epidural anesthetic equipment, peripheral/regional anesthetic equipment, and other products.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. - The company offers products such as IVAC PCAM syringe pump, Alaris PK Syringe Pump and other products.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - The company offers and anesthesia device platform known as Drager Atlan A350/A350 XL.

General Electric Co. - The company offers Avance CS Anesthesia Delivery System, Aisys CS Anesthesia Delivery System and other products.

The report also covers the following areas:

Anesthesia Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Anesthesia Delivery Machines



Anesthesia Monitors



Anesthesia Vaporizers



Anesthesia Disposables

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Anesthesia Devices Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The anesthesia delivery machines segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Mobile anesthesia delivery machines are mounted on a trolley or compact machines that can be easily transported from one location to another. They are ideal for remote community hospitals and field use owing to the mobility and ease of use features. Hence, owing to these advantages, many end-users are increasingly adopting mobile anesthesia delivery machines.

Anesthesia Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist anesthesia devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anesthesia devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anesthesia devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia devices market vendors

Anesthesia Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambu AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Anesthesia delivery machines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Anesthesia monitors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Anesthesia vaporizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Anesthesia disposables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ambu AS

Exhibit 45: Ambu AS - Overview



Exhibit 46: Ambu AS - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Ambu AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Ambu AS - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun Melsungen AG

10.5 Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 54: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 58: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 59: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 61: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 68: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 69: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 73: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 74: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 76: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Smiths Group Plc

Exhibit 82: Smiths Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 83: Smiths Group Plc - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Smiths Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 85: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 86: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

