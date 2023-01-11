Anesthesia devices market size to increase by USD 3,340.68 million; North America to contribute 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Devices Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,340.68 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anesthesia Devices Market 2023-2027

By region, the global anesthesia devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related risk factors are driving the growth of the anesthesia devices market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The anesthesia devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Ambu AS - The company offers anesthesia devices such as Bronchoscopes, Video Laryngoscopes, and Resuscitators.

- The company offers anesthesia devices such as Bronchoscopes, Video Laryngoscopes, and Resuscitators. B. Braun SE - The company offers anesthesia devices such as Anesthesia IV Administration Sets and Anesthesia IV Extension Sets.

- The company offers anesthesia devices such as Anesthesia IV Administration Sets and Anesthesia IV Extension Sets. Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd - The company offers anesthesia devices such as BD Epilor plastic LOR syringe and BD Durasafe CSE needle set.

- The company offers anesthesia devices such as BD Epilor plastic LOR syringe and BD Durasafe CSE needle set. Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - The company offers anesthesia devices such as Drager Fabius Plus, Fabius DS Premium, and Primus.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and advances in anesthesia technology. However, intense competition among vendors is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia vaporizers, and anesthesia disposables. The anesthesia delivery machines segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this anesthesia devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia devices market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

, , , and Rest of World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia devices market vendors.

Anesthesia Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3340.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambu AS, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd, BPL Ltd., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB., Intersurgical Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Life Support Systems, Medline Industries LP, Medtech Devices, Medtronic Plc, OSI Systems Inc., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Smiths Group Plc, Vyaire Medical Inc., and Teleflex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global anesthesia devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global anesthesia devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Anesthesia delivery machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Anesthesia delivery machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Anesthesia monitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Anesthesia monitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Anesthesia vaporizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Anesthesia vaporizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Anesthesia disposables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Anesthesia disposables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Ambulatory service centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Ambulatory service centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Ambulatory service centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Ambulatory service centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Ambulatory service centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ambu AS

Exhibit 116: Ambu AS - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ambu AS - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Ambu AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Ambu AS - Segment focus

12.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 120: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 121: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 122: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 123: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 125: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 126: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 127: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 128: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 129: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 130: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.7 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 141: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Getinge AB.

Exhibit 143: Getinge AB. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Getinge AB. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Getinge AB. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Getinge AB. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Getinge AB. - Segment focus

12.10 Intersurgical Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Intersurgical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Intersurgical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Intersurgical Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 151: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 152: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 154: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.12 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 156: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 157: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

12.13 Medtech Devices

Exhibit 159: Medtech Devices - Overview



Exhibit 160: Medtech Devices - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Medtech Devices - Key offerings

12.14 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 162: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 163: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 165: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics

Exhibit 167: Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics - Overview



Exhibit 168: Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics - Key offerings

12.16 Smiths Group Plc

Exhibit 170: Smiths Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 171: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Smiths Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 173: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus

12.17 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 175: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

