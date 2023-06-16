Anesthesia Equipment Market worth $11.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the anesthesia equipment industry is poised for significant advancements driven by technological innovation and patient-centric approaches. The industry will witness the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to enhance patient monitoring, optimize drug dosages, and improve the overall safety and efficiency of anesthesia delivery. Minimally invasive techniques will gain prominence, reducing invasiveness, and improving patient comfort and recovery. Patient-centric monitoring systems, including wearable devices and non-invasive sensors, will enable real-time remote monitoring and improved patient outcomes. Safety features will be enhanced with advanced alarms and fail-safe systems, and sustainability and environmental considerations will be prioritized. The integration of anesthesia equipment with healthcare systems, including telemedicine and remote anesthesia services, will further expand access to anesthesia care and improve collaboration among healthcare professionals.

Anesthesia Equipment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $11.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the growing number of surgeries owing to the prevalence of various diseases. Anesthesia plays a key role, since every patient that undergoes surgery is anesthetized to manage the pain during the course of surgery. The major surgical procedures performed globally are orthopedics, cardiology, and neurology, owing to the high prevalence of these medical conditions. Such a high number of surgical procedures are expected to propel growth of the global anesthesia devices market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Anesthesia Equipment Market"

130 - Tables

50 - Figures

190 - Pages

Anesthesia Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $11.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By type, application, end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High growth in developing countries Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic disorders

Anesthesia devices accounted for the largest share of the anesthesia equipment market.

Based on the type, the anesthesia equipment market is segmented into anesthesia devices and anesthesia disposables. In 2022, anesthesia devices hold the major share of anesthesia equipment market. The large share of the anesthesia devices segment can be attributed to the rising focus on patient safety, growing geriatric population and expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the anesthesia equipment market.

Based on the end user, the anesthesia equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. In 2022, the large share of the hospitals segment can be attributed to the growing investments in healthcare sector. Many private enterprises are taking steps to cater to the needs of modern and well-equipped state-run healthcare facilities in key regions. The private hospital sector is expected to maintain higher growth over the coming years owing to regulatory changes, market demand, and capital investments.

North America segment accounted for the largest share of the anesthesia equipment market.

The global anesthesia equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America segment accounted for the largest share of the anesthesia equipment market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the high investments by hospitals, strong focus on research activities to improve surgical techniques.

Anesthesia Equipment Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders

Restraints:

Unfavorable reimbursement scenario

Opportunities:

High growth in developing countries

Challenges:

Hospital budget cuts

Key Market Players:

The major players in the anesthesia equipment market include GE Healthcare (US), Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ambu AS (Denmark), Medline Industries Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In April 2022 , GE Healthcare received the FDA pre-market approval (PMA) for its End-tidal (Et) Control software for general anesthesia delivery on its Aisys CS2Anesthesia Delivery System.

, GE Healthcare received the FDA pre-market approval (PMA) for its End-tidal (Et) Control software for general anesthesia delivery on its Aisys CS2Anesthesia Delivery System. In May 2022 , Fisher & Paykel Healthcare expands offering in anesthesia with the release of the Optiflow Switch and Optiflow Trace.

Anesthesia Equipment Market Advantages:

Patient Safety: Anesthesia equipment plays a vital role in ensuring patient safety during surgical procedures. Advanced monitoring systems and safety features incorporated into anesthesia equipment help anesthesiologists closely monitor vital signs, oxygen levels, and other parameters, allowing them to respond promptly to any potential complications or adverse events. This enhances patient safety and minimizes risks associated with anesthesia administration.

Improved Anesthesia Delivery: Modern anesthesia equipment enables precise and controlled administration of anesthesia drugs, ensuring optimal dosage and reducing the risk of medication errors. This leads to improved patient comfort and faster recovery times. Additionally, advancements in drug delivery systems, such as target-controlled infusion pumps and patient-controlled analgesia devices, offer personalized anesthesia delivery tailored to individual patients' needs.

Enhanced Workflow Efficiency: Anesthesia equipment is designed to streamline workflow and improve efficiency in operating rooms and other healthcare settings. Integrated systems that seamlessly connect with electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare information systems enable smooth data transfer and real-time documentation. This reduces administrative burden, enhances communication between healthcare professionals, and contributes to efficient patient management.

Technological Advancements: The continuous development of anesthesia equipment brings about technological advancements that further improve patient care. Integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms allows for data analysis, decision support, and predictive modeling. This enables anesthesiologists to make informed decisions, optimize anesthesia delivery, and improve patient outcomes.

Flexibility and Versatility: Anesthesia equipment is designed to cater to a wide range of procedures and patient populations. It offers flexibility in terms of different anesthesia techniques, including general anesthesia, regional anesthesia, and sedation. Anesthesia workstations and delivery systems can be customized to meet specific requirements and accommodate various surgical specialties and patient needs.

Research and Innovation: The anesthesia equipment market fosters research and innovation, driving continuous improvements in anesthesia delivery and patient care. Manufacturers invest in R&D to develop new technologies, enhance safety features, and explore novel drug delivery methods. This leads to the discovery of new techniques, devices, and protocols that further advance the field of anesthesia.

Global Accessibility: Anesthesia equipment is essential in healthcare systems worldwide, making it a globally accessible market. The availability of a wide range of equipment options from different manufacturers ensures healthcare providers can select products that align with their specific needs, budget, and patient population. This accessibility promotes standardized anesthesia practices and facilitates the delivery of high-quality care across different healthcare settings.

These advantages highlight the importance of anesthesia equipment in ensuring patient safety, improving anesthesia delivery, enhancing workflow efficiency, and driving technological advancements in healthcare settings globally.

Objectives of the Study:

To describe, analyze, and forecast the anesthesia equipment market, by type, application, end user, and region.

To describe and forecast the anesthesia equipment market for key regions, namely, North America , Europe , the Asia Pacific , Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , the , , and the and To provide detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the anesthesia equipment market

To strategically analyze the ecosystem, regulations, patenting trend, value chain, Porter's five forces, and prices pertaining to the market under study

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market players.

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2 in the anesthesia equipment market.

To analyze competitive developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the anesthesia equipment market

