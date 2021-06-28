Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market in the Health Care Equipment Industry | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

There is a positive impact on the growth of the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market during the forecast period. The report expects the anesthesia laryngeal masks to witness a 6.10% YOY growth in 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Many businesses are currently going through response, recovery, and renewal phases. The continued spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic is forcing businesses worldwide to leverage technologies to flattening their recessionary curves.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market Participants:

Ambu AS: The company offers anesthesia laryngeal masks such as AuraGain, Aura I, AuraOnce, AuraFlex, AuraStraight, and Aura40.

Besmed Health Business Corp.: The company offers anesthesia laryngeal masks such as silicone laryngeal airway disposable.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers anesthesia laryngeal masks such as Flexible and traditional anesthesia masks.

Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Anesthesia laryngeal masks market is segmented as below:

Product

Single-use Laryngeal Masks



Reusable Laryngeal Masks

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The anesthesia laryngeal masks market is driven by the increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases. In addition, the increasing preference for laryngeal masks over ETTs and bag-valve-mask ventilation are expected to trigger the anesthesia laryngeal masks market to witness a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

