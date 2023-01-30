Anesthesia laryngeal masks market size to increase by USD 81.18 million: Analysis of major players as well as the key contributor region - Technavio

North America will account for 40% of the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America will account for 40% of the anesthesia laryngeal masks market growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and the presence of prominent vendors are driving the growth of the regional market. The Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to register a growth of USD 81.18 million, however, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the preference for laryngeal masks over ETTs and bag-valve-mask ventilation. However, the intense competition among vendors leading to price reductions is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into single-use laryngeal masks and reusable laryngeal masks . The single-use laryngeal masks segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this anesthesia laryngeal mask market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anesthesia laryngeal masks market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia laryngeal masks market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anesthesia laryngeal masks market across North America, Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia laryngeal masks market vendors

Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 81.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambu AS, Anandic Medical Systems AG, Besmed Health Business Corp., Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Flexicare Group Ltd., HiTech Medical Co. Ltd., HSINER Co. Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Intersurgical Ltd., Marshall Airway Products Ltd., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Sharn Inc., Sterimed Group, SunMed, Teleflex Inc., and Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

