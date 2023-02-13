Anesthesia monitoring devices market size to increase by USD 1,108.53 million: B Braun Melsungen AG and Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA Among Key Vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,108.53 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the anesthesia monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1,121.48 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global anesthesia monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The improved healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related risk factors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The anesthesia monitoring devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

B Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as B-Smart Injection Pressure Monitor and Stimuplex HNS12 Nerve Stimulator.

Becton Dickinson and Co: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Aeon8800A and Aeon8600A.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as E-Series PSG System.

General Electric Co: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Drager Atlan A300, A300 XL, and Drager Fabius Plus.

Getinge AB: The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Optiflow Switch and Optiflow Trace.

The company offers anesthesia monitoring devices such as Optiflow Switch and Optiflow Trace. Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Compumedics Ltd.

Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Infinium Medical Inc.

Masimo Corp.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and advances in anesthesia technology. However, the high cost of anesthesia monitoring devices is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By type , the market is segmented into standalone and integrated . The standalone segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this anesthesia monitoring devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anesthesia monitoring devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anesthesia monitoring devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anesthesia monitoring devices market across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia monitoring devices market vendors

Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1108.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Infinium Medical Inc., Masimo Corp., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., SCHILLER AG, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global anesthesia monitoring devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global anesthesia monitoring devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Integrated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Integrated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Integrated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Integrated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Integrated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Ambulatory service centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Ambulatory service centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Ambulatory service centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Ambulatory service centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Ambulatory service centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 B Braun Melsungen AG

Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 108: B Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: B Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 111: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: B Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

12.4 Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Compumedics Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Compumedics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Compumedics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Compumedics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 122: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.8 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 130: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 133: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.10 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 135: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Getinge AB

Exhibit 140: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 141: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Getinge AB - Key news



Exhibit 143: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Getinge AB - Segment focus

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 145: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 146: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 148: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 Masimo Corp.

Exhibit 150: Masimo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Masimo Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Masimo Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 153: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 154: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 156: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Exhibit 158: Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 159: Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.16 Nihon Kohden Corp.

Exhibit 161: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Siemens AG

Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Siemens AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

