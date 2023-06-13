Anesthesia Workstation Market size to grow by USD 2,552.7 million from 2022 to 2028; The growing number of surgeries to boost the global market growth - Facts & Factor

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global anesthesia workstation market size was worth USD 1,749.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 2,552.7 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.5% during the forecast period.

Anesthesia Workstation Market: Overview

An anesthetic workstation is used to administer a hypoxic gas mixture to patients during a medical operation. Patients are given gases like nitrous oxide (N2O), oxygen (O2), and air. Numerous anesthetic monitors are available that can be used to check the system's operation, find problems with the equipment and give details on the patient. Furthermore, the growth of the aging population and patient pool, technological advancements in anesthesia monitoring, and the increasing number of surgeries are the major factors responsible for the growth of the global anesthesia workstation market. However, the high cost of devices and the presence of conventional techniques are major hindering factors.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global anesthesia workstation market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

The growth of the aging population and patient pool, technological advancements in anesthesia monitoring, and the increasing number of surgeries are the major factors responsible for the market growth of the anesthesia workstation market.

By type, the mobile category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the hospital category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global anesthesia workstation market in 2021.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Anesthesia Workstation Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Mobile, Fixed), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Anesthesia Workstation Market: Growth Drivers

The growing number of surgeries drives the market growth.

The global anesthesia workstation market is growing as there is increasing incorporation of anesthesia workstations for various surgeries. One of the major factors contributing to this growth is the increasing burden of surgeries that require the administration of anesthesia to the patient. Anesthesia workstation use has grown with an increase in chronic diseases such as cataracts, muscle repair, dental problems, and gastrointestinal concerns requiring surgery. According to World Surgery Foundation 2021 reports, about 30% of the global disease burden is caused by conditions that can be treated with surgery. Thus, the growing number of surgeries worldwide is expected to drive the anesthesia workstation market growth during the forecast period.

Global Anesthesia Workstation Market: Restraints

The high-risk involvement may hinder the market growth.

The key restraints for the anesthesia workstation market are the risk of contamination, and problems associated with anesthesia systems. Furthermore, the high-cost involved in establishing an anesthesia workstation is also expected to restrain the market expansion during the forecast period.

Anesthesia Workstation Market: Opportunities

The technological advancement in anesthesia workstations by market players presents growth opportunities.

Anesthesia workstations are being developed specifically designed for total intravenous (i.v.) administration. In addition, some modern installations use microprocessors to control the gas flow, making it easy to identify gas flows in a darkened theatre and export electronic data to an information system delivery of fresh gas. Such factors contribute to an increase in demand for anesthesia workstations. Therefore, product development innovation helps to increase anesthesia workstation adoption globally.

Anesthesia Workstation Market: Challenges

The high cost of anesthesia workstations is a global challenge.

The high installation and maintenance cost of anesthesia workstations is a global challenge as it hinders the adoption of these types of equipment by hospitals and other end users. The requirement of government certifications and permission is also a barrier for market players. It limits the use of these types of equipment in the healthcare industry as new market players face problems making their presence in the global anesthesia workstation market.

Global Anesthesia Workstation Market: Segmentation

The global anesthesia workstation market is segregated based on type, application, and region.

By type, the market is divided into mobile and fixed. Among these, the mobile segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to the increasing penetration of smart devices globally.

By application, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and others. In 2021, the hospital segment was expected to develop at the fastest rate due to the increasing number of patients who utilizes hospital services.

List of Key Players in Anesthesia Workstation Market:

Teleflex Incorporated

Draegerwerk AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic PLC

SunMed

Koninklijke Philips NV

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Pentax

G.E. Healthcare

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Smiths Group plc

Ambu S/A

Ventlab

3M Company

Company Verathon Inc.

Airsep Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. K.G.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Anesthesia Workstation Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Anesthesia Workstation Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Anesthesia Workstation Market Industry?

What segments does the Anesthesia Workstation Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Anesthesia Workstation Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 1,749.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2,552.7 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.5% 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Teleflex Incorporated, Draegerwerk AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, SunMed, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Pentax, G.E. Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc, Ambu S/A, Ventlab, 3M Company, Verathon Inc., Airsep Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. K.G., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/anesthesia-workstation-market

Regional Dominance:

In 2021, North America held the largest share of the global anesthesia workstation market. Factors such as an increase in cases of severe trauma & pain, advances in anesthesia system technology, increased research and business funds for anesthesia station development, and improved product launches are expected to contribute to the growth of the North American anesthesia workstation market. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in research, such as AI-assisted integration for anesthesiologists, are on the rise and significantly driving the demand for regional anesthesia workstations in the North American region.

Global Anesthesia Workstation Market is segmented as follows:

Anesthesia Workstation Market: By Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Mobile

Fixed

Anesthesia Workstation Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Anesthesia Workstation Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

