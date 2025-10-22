Anesthesiology as an Asset: How Hospitals Can Unlock Value Beyond Coverage

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The large majority of U.S. hospitals continue to treat anesthesiology services as a cost center—characterized by rising stipends, staffing volatility and little visibility into broader value. Surgical Directions offers fresh insight into one of healthcare's most overlooked value levers: the anesthesiology partnership. Drawing on nationally tested expertise in their latest whitepaper "Beyond the Stipend: How Anesthesiology Practices Create Value." The paper outlines how hospitals can transform anesthesia from a budget line into a strategic partner for surgical excellence.

Technology-Enabled Partnership Model

"When anesthesiology is treated as an isolated vendor relationship, you pay for coverage—but miss the contributions that drive OR efficiency, patient outcomes and value," says Dr. Jason Klopotowski, Physician Managing Director at Surgical Directions. "Our report shows how a technology-enabled, aligned partnership can stabilize costs, boost throughput and elevate the role of anesthesia in the enterprise."

Key Insights From the Report

Anesthesiology expenses have surged by up to 30% in some systems, driven by locum and premium pay demands.

in some systems, driven by locum and premium pay demands. Nearly 60% of anesthesia providers report high burnout linked to erratic scheduling and on-call demands.

of anesthesia providers report high burnout linked to erratic scheduling and on-call demands. Hospitals adopting real-time dashboards and predictive staffing have reduced standby costs by 25% within 12 months.

within 12 months. Balanced scheduling and staff wellbeing solutions improve provider satisfaction by 35%, while analytics-driven workflows boost first case start times by 15%.

Why It Matters

Hospitals that treat anesthesia purely as a cost to be managed face recurring budget escalation, staffing instability and limited surgical growth. The report shows that when hospitals partner with anesthesia groups around transparency, technology and performance metrics, they can turn those relationships into engines for operational resilience, surgeon access and strategic growth.

What Leaders Should Do Now

Elevate anesthesia as a strategic stakeholder—include physician leaders in scheduling, governance and performance metrics. Adopt technology-enabled models—use dashboards, predictive tools and performance-based pay to align value and coverage. Redefine compensation and workflows—move from open-ended stipends to disciplined models tied to utilization and outcomes. Focus on provider sustainability—develop schedules, wellness platforms and governance structures that reduce burnout and staffing churn. Measure the hidden value—track metrics such as ERAS adoption, blood-product usage and surgical throughput to demonstrate anesthesia's broader impact.

About Surgical Directions

Surgical Directions is a healthcare solutions company specializing in perioperative and procedural care, sterile processing, and anesthesia services. With a unique clinician-led model and proprietary analytics platform, Merlin™, the firm empowers hospitals and provider groups to drive measurable improvements in access, efficiency, and financial performance. From supply chain optimization to governance redesign, Surgical Directions delivers peer-to-peer partnership and clinical expertise that helps clients provide quality care and improve margins. Learn more at www.surgicaldirections.com.

