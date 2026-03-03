Aneto Broth Cooks Up Paella and More at Natural Products Expo West (Booth # 899)

Authentic homemade style broths take center stage with live paella cooking and tastings in the Main Hall.

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aneto Broth is bringing the authentic taste of home cooking to Natural Products Expo West, taking place March 4 through 6 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Exhibiting in the Main Hall at Booth #899, Aneto will be cooking traditional paella onsite and offering tastings of its signature homemade style broths and freshly prepared paella, filling the hall with irresistible aromas and flavors.

Aneto Broth is exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West, March 4th - 6th at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Known for its commitment to authenticity and quality, Aneto Broth will showcase its gourmet broths and ready-to-cook paella bases made using homemade techniques. Attendees are invited to stop by the booth to taste how Aneto's slow-simmered broths elevate classic dishes and everyday cooking alike.

ANETO. THE REAL HOMEMADE TASTE.

"Paella is one of the best ways to experience the depth and quality of a truly great broth," said Nuria Reixach, Marketing Manager at Aneto Natural. "At Expo West, we're excited to show how our cooking methods and 100% natural ingredients come together to create broths that taste homemade because they're made just like homemade."

Crafted using only clean ingredients (no concentrates, powders, or preservatives), Aneto Broth makes it easy for home cooks and professional chefs alike to create delicious, wholesome meals from scratch. From preparing a show-stopping seafood paella or a comforting risotto to exploring international dishes like Korean mul makguksu (cold noodle soup), Aneto delivers the richness of culinary tradition with modern convenience.

All broths are dairy-free, gluten-free and egg-free, making them ideal for cooking for family and friends with a range of dietary needs. Aneto's fish, chicken and vegetable broths are all slow-simmered to capture the warmth and depth of true homemade flavor.

Aneto's story began with a single small pot in a family charcuterie shop. The founders combined fresh water, leftover ham bones and vegetables sourced from local markets. The result sparked what would become the first truly natural broth of its kind, made exclusively with fresh ingredients and prepared the same way the family still cooks today.

Aneto's commitment goes beyond taste. The brand supports regenerative agriculture by sourcing vegetables from social cooperatives.

For more information, visit www.anetobroth.com.

About Aneto Broth:

Aneto tastes like real broth because it's made the traditional way. The broths are 100% natural, crafted with only the freshest ingredients. The brand starts with the best fresh, bone-in proteins, local organic vegetables, fresh water, and sea salt. These gourmet ingredients are then simmered for hours to extract rich flavor and nutrients. ANETO. THE REAL HOMEMADE TASTE. Follow them on Instagram @anetobroth.

SOURCE Aneto Natural