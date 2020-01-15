Anette Carlisle will serve as Board Chair for 2020-2021

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership Women Board of Directors has elected Anette Carlisle, education advocate, consultant, and host of the 'Anette on Education' podcast series, as next Board Chair. Anette succeeds Lana Porter, who stepped down at the end of 2019 following four years as Chair. Founder and director of Panhandle Twenty/20, Anette drove significant change around education and poverty in the region and beyond. Now in her fifth year as Amarillo College Regent, she served as an Amarillo ISD Trustee for 19 years before that. A poverty reduction coach, she holds both a BS and an MS in zoology from Texas Tech University. Anette believes the future of our communities relies heavily on strengthening the leadership potential of women.

Anette Carlisle, LW Board Chair

About Leadership Women

Leadership Women, Inc. (LW), with thousands of graduates across the country, was established in Austin, Texas in 1974, with a mission to advance women's leadership through programs that connect, inspire, empower and honor women. Leadership Texas, the first official program, began in 1983. To extend opportunities for established women leaders, Leadership America was created in 1988. A program for emerging women leaders followed in 1996 with Leadership Pipeline. Leadership International –introduced in 2013 – has provided opportunities to learn about women's leadership in other countries including India, South Africa, Mexico, Scandinavia, and Canada.

