Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Research Report by Product and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Key Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2022-2026: USD 1.87 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% YoY growth (%): 6.44% Performing market contribution: North America at 39% Key consumer countries: US, Canada , Denmark , China , and India

Regional Market Analysis

The aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for aneurysm coiling and embolization devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The increasing number of neuro-endovascular coiling and stenting procedures, the strong presence of established vendors, increased healthcare expenditure, and the increasing prevalence of IAs and related risk factors will facilitate the aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download sample report for Additional Information about the regional market

The Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Covers the Following Areas:

Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Sizing

Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Forecast

Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Analysis

Key Vendors and Strategies

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acandis GmbH- Through the catheters segment, the company offers NeuroSlider Microcatheters, NuroBridge Intermediate Catheters, and NuroSpeed PTA Balloon Catheters. Moreover, the company offers aneurysm coiling and embolization devices such as ACCERO Stent, ACCLINO flex plus Stent, DERIVO, and DERIVO mini Embolisation Device. ACCERO Stent is a highly visible, braided self-expanding stent with BlueXide surface finishing. ACCLINO flex plus Stent is a highly flexible self-expanding, laser-cut nitinol stent with an asymmetric cell design. DERIVO devices are advanced flow diversion with a unique visibility concept.

Through the catheters segment, the company offers NeuroSlider Microcatheters, NuroBridge Intermediate Catheters, and NuroSpeed PTA Balloon Catheters. Moreover, the company offers aneurysm coiling and embolization devices such as ACCERO Stent, ACCLINO flex plus Stent, DERIVO, and DERIVO mini Embolisation Device. ACCERO Stent is a highly visible, braided self-expanding stent with BlueXide surface finishing. ACCLINO flex plus Stent is a highly flexible self-expanding, laser-cut nitinol stent with an asymmetric cell design. DERIVO devices are advanced flow diversion with a unique visibility concept. Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen AG

BALT Group

Braile Biomedica

Cook Group Inc.

Integer Holdings Corp.

Johnson and Johnson

Kaneka Corp.

Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Penumbra Inc.

phenox GmbH

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

The aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development (R and D) to compete in the market.

Download our sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market.

Increasing prevalence of IAs and associated risks:

For instance, the global prevalence of IAs is around 75 per every 1,000 individuals, and the annual incidence of reported ruptured aneurysms is about 100 in every million people. The estimated worldwide incidence of subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is 90 per million people per year with regional variation.; 20 out of every 1,000 people in the US will develop an unruptured IA in their lifetime. Furthermore, if a patient has an aneurysm, there is nearly a 20% likelihood that the person will have one or more additional aneurysms. Other risk factors associated with IAs, including hypertension, smoking, and chronic alcohol use, are also on the rise. This, in turn, is leading to an increase in the prevalence of IAs, which will drive market growth in the forecast period.

Download our sample report to know about few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Related Reports:

Vascular Grafts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vascular grafts market share is expected to increase by USD 1.55 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.22%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Neurovascular Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The neurovascular devices market share is expected to increase by USD 955.15 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acandis GmbH, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B Braun Melsungen AG, BALT Group, Braile Biomedica, Cook Group Inc., Integer Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., and Medtronic Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Embolization coils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Embolization coils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Embolization coils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Embolization coils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Embolization coils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Access and delivery services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Access and delivery services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Access and delivery services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Access and delivery services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Access and delivery services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aneurysm clips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Aneurysm clips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aneurysm clips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Aneurysm clips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aneurysm clips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Balloon and stent assisted coils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Balloon and stent assisted coils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Balloon and stent assisted coils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Balloon and stent assisted coils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Balloon and stent assisted coils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Flow diversion devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Flow diversion devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Flow diversion devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Flow diversion devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Flow diversion devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acandis GmbH

Exhibit 97: Acandis GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 98: Acandis GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Acandis GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 BALT Group

Exhibit 105: BALT Group - Overview



Exhibit 106: BALT Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: BALT Group - Key offerings

10.6 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 108: Cook Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Cook Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Integer Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 111: Integer Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Integer Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Integer Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Integer Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Integer Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Penumbra Inc.

Exhibit 126: Penumbra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Penumbra Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Penumbra Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Penumbra Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 130: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 135: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Terumo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio