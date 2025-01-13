Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market to Grow by USD 2.0 Billion from 2025-2029, Driven by Rising IAS Cases and AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.0 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of ias and associated risk factors is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for flow diversion as alternative to neurovascular coiling. However, high cost of treatment poses a challenge. Key market players include Acandis GmbH, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B.Braun SE, BALT Group, Braile Biomedica, Cook Group Inc., Integer Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kaneka Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aneurysm Coiling And Embolization Devices Market 2025-2029

Aneurysm Coiling And Embolization Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1999.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key countries US, Denmark, China, Canada, India, Sweden, Germany, Mexico, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Acandis GmbH, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B.Braun SE, BALT Group, Braile Biomedica, Cook Group Inc., Integer Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kaneka Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp.

Market Driver

The Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of neurovascular illnesses such as ischemic strokes, aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations. Early detection and treatment are key to mitigating cognitive disability and neurological illnesses. Neurosurgeons are turning to endovascular therapy, including aneurysm clips and liquid embolic agents, for efficient neurovascular device solutions. Technological advancements like shield technology and intrasaccular devices are driving product approvals and commercialization. Emerging revenue pockets include the treatment of fistulas and stenosis. Import and export analysis, production analysis, and value chain optimization are essential for market success. Key players include those specializing in embolic coils, bare detachable coils, and neurovascular embolization devices. Medical reimbursements and continued technological innovations will continue to shape the market landscape.

The management of intracranial aneurysms (IAs) with complex morphologies has historically presented challenges using traditional surgical clipping procedures. These methods have been linked to significant risks of morbidity and mortality. Alternative endovascular techniques such as Stent-Assisted Coiling (SAC) and Balloon-Assisted Coiling (BAC) have also shown suboptimal efficacy due to high rates of recanalization. In response, there has been a shift towards flow diversion procedures, which offer a lower complication rate, higher cure rate, and increased safety. These advantages, along with reduced chances of re-aneurysm formation, shorter recovery periods, and lower radiation exposure, make flow diversion an attractive option for IA treatment.

Market Challenges

The global market for Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of neurovascular illnesses, such as ischemic strokes, aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, and fistulas. Early detection and treatment of these conditions are crucial to prevent cognitive disability and neurological illnesses. Neurosurgeons rely on embolization devices like aneurysm clips, liquid embolic agents, and intrasaccular devices for endovascular therapy. Technological advancements, including shield technology and bare detachable coils, offer improved efficiency and safety. Product approvals and commercialization of neurovascular embolization devices continue to drive market revenue. Import and export analysis, production analysis, and medical reimbursements are key factors influencing market growth. Emerging revenue pockets include the treatment of stenosis and vascular diseases. Optimizing the value chain and addressing healthcare infrastructure challenges are essential for market success.

The market for aneurysm coiling and embolization devices is significant, yet the high costs associated with these treatments limit their adoption. In the US, the one-year cost for a patient with an intracranial aneurysm (IA) treated by clipping averages around USD42,000 , while the cost for neuroendovascular coiling for a patient with a ruptured IA is approximately USD45,000 . Patients may also incur additional expenses for angiograms, complications, and adverse effects. Coil prices range from USD500 to USD3,000 , depending on thickness, length, and features. A stent used in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAC) treatment costs around USD5,000 to USD5,500 . These costs can present a challenge for healthcare providers and patients alike.

Segment Overview

This aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Embolization coils

1.2 Access and delivery services

1.3 Aneurysm clips

1.4 Balloon and stent assisted coils

1.5 Flow diversion devices Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia

2.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Embolization coils- Endovascular coiling, also known as endovascular embolization or coiling, is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat aneurysms by filling the sac with material that seals it off and reduces the risk of bleeding. Indicated for intracranial aneurysms (IAs) and other neurovascular abnormalities, coiling is less invasive than surgical clipping, resulting in shorter hospitalization and recovery times. In developed markets, six to seven out of ten patients undergo coiling procedures. Two types of coils are available: Guglielmi Detachable Coils (GDC) and matrix coils. GDC, a bare platinum coil soldered to a stainless steel delivery wire, is the gold standard due to its flexibility and simple release mechanism. Matrix coils, coated with bioactive agents, aim to induce a healing response and improve filling volume, but have not yet shown statistically significant results regarding satisfactory occlusion rate and clinical outcome. Factors driving the growth of the endovascular coiling and embolization devices market include the rising number of procedures, patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advances.

Research Analysis

The Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices market refers to the segment of the medical industry focused on the production and distribution of devices used in the treatment of neurological conditions, particularly cerebrovascular diseases such as brain aneurysms and vascular malformations. These devices, which include coils and embolization materials, are used in minimally invasive procedures like endovascular neurosurgery to prevent the rupture of aneurysms and promote neurological recovery. Neurological assessment plays a crucial role in identifying the need for treatment, while brain imaging and neurological rehabilitation are essential components of the care process. Brain health awareness is increasing, leading to a growing demand for advanced neurological care to prevent stroke and manage neurological complications from vascular abnormalities. Neurovascular devices are transforming brain health by enabling effective brain surgery and improving neurological outcomes for patients, reducing physical disability and enhancing overall brain health.

Market Research Overview

The Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market encompasses a range of medical devices used in the treatment of neurovascular illnesses, including aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and ischemic strokes. Early detection and timely intervention are crucial in managing these conditions, which can lead to cognitive disability or even death. Technological advancements have led to the development of various devices such as intrasaccular devices, liquid embolic agents, and bare detachable coils. Neurosurgeons and neurovascular specialists utilize these devices in endovascular therapy, which involves the use of shield technology to minimize complications. Aneurysms, cerebral aneurysms, and neurovascular diseases are among the key conditions treated with these devices. Product approvals and technological innovations continue to drive market growth, with emerging revenue pockets in healthcare infrastructure development and import-export analysis. Efficient neurovascular devices, embolic coils, and neurovascular embolization devices are essential in optimizing value chain operations and addressing neurovascular conditions like stenosis, fistulas, and vascular diseases. Neurological illnesses and medical reimbursements also play a significant role in market dynamics.

