ANEW MEDICAL, INC. COMMENCES TRADING ON NASDAQ UNDER TICKER SYMBOL, "WENA"

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC. ("ANEW" or the "Company") announces the Company's common shares and warrants will begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbols "WENA" and "WENAW", respectively.

ANEW is a specialty pharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of diagnostics and novel disease-modifying therapies for neurological and age-related disorders.

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, Founder and CEO of ANEW, commented, "Today marks our first day as a publicly traded company and as a dedicated leader in the development of novel disease-modifying therapies for neurological and age-related disorders. We're a relatively new company but our management team has a long legacy of developing therapies to improve the quality of life globally. We are excited to update the market on the development of several platform technologies and product candidates we have licensed and plan to announce several key milestones we have accomplished over the past year."

Dr. Sinkule, concluded: "ANEW is well-positioned to create long-term value for shareholders through a greater focus on our core business. Through this transaction, we will make advancements to execute on industry-specific growth and market strategies with a focus on strategic capital allocation strategies."

On June 21, 2024, Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) ("RWOD"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced the completion of their previously announced business combination with ANEW MEDICAL, INC. Today, June 24, 2024, the Company is trading under the "WENA" symbol.

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC.

ANEW specializes in the development of diagnostics and novel disease-modifying therapies for neurological and age-related disorders. The company's focus on central nervous systems (CNS) diseases utilizing cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia symptoms and neuromuscular diseases. The Company has exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize proprietary product platforms based on its proprietary isoform transcribed from the human Klotho gene referred to as secreted Klotho or "s-KL". This s-KL protein or gene therapy has been recognized for its potential to mitigate age-related pathologies such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease. The Company is also evaluating other core technology platforms to acquire for development and commercialization by the Company.

For further information:

Contact Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (833)-931-6330

Website: www.anewmeds.com

