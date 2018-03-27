ANEXIO CEO Tony Pompliano to Speak at Data Center Summit

RALEIGH, N.C., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEXIO, the Inc. 500 "Desktop to Data Center" infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced that Tony Pompliano, ANEXIO president and CEO, is speaking at CAPREs Southeast Data Center Summit Wednesday, March 28. Pompliano will join more than 250 industry experts representing the most active data center developers, investors, capital sources, end-users and consultants in the Southeast region and from around the globe.

ANEXIO is on the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies. ANEXIO's revenues have grown over 1,400 percent since 2013 as the company builds new, mission critical infrastructure for the world's most innovative organizations.

Pompliano will serve on an expert panel at the conference for a session called "Carolinas Data Center Market 360: An Overview of Regional Development, Site Selection Advantages and Leasing Trends."

Panel topics include:

The impact of hyperscale development: Design and construction of today's data center

What are the unique site selection advantages of North Carolina and South Carolina ?

and ? Cost Power Analysis of North Carolina , South Carolina , Florida and Georgia

"I spoke at CAPRE's Washington, D.C. and Mid-Atlantic Data Center Summit in Ashburn, Virginia last year and it is an honor to once again offer my perspective at another CAPRE event," said Tony Pompliano, ANEXIO president and CEO. "In 2018, the southeast region has significant data center growth opportunities and also some challenges to overcome to make sure each opportunity is leveraged to its full potential. I look forward to discussing the emerging data center market trends and sharing my passion, insights and experience in Charleston."

The CAPRE Southeast Data Center Summit Spring Update will be held at the Charleston Area Convention Center at 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston, South Carolina. For more information, please visit: https://www.capremedia.com/events/capres-southeast-data-center-summit-spring-update.

ABOUT ANEXIO

ANEXIO is transforming the IT industry with Desktop to Data Center solutions designed specifically for customers seeking a smooth transition from legacy IT environments to a more efficient Hybrid Cloud infrastructure. The Inc. 500 company's Mission Critical Infrastructure strategy is anchored by eight Tier III SOC-2 certified data centers, an IT solutions center and a nationwide IP Network. ANEXIO's offerings include colocation, networking, Cloud services, storage, disaster recovery, Managed IT and Managed VoIP. Every ANEXIO product and service is backed up by United States-based customer support. Visit www.anexio.com for more information.

