ANEXIO Chairman Anthony 'Pomp' Pompliano Keynotes Premier New York City Securitize Event

RALEIGH, N.C., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEXIO, the Inc. 500 "Desktop to Data Center" infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced that Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano, ANEXIO chairman, is speaking in New York City Wednesday, May 16, at Securitize's "Monster Security Token Event of the Century." The fireside chat with Pompliano will be moderated by Alex Klokus, CEO of Futurism, and includes a discussion of the current and future state of digital securities and security tokens.

ANEXIO is on the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies. ANEXIO's revenues have grown over 1,400 percent since 2013 as the company builds new, mission-critical infrastructure for the world's most innovative organizations.

"ANEXIO has experienced incredible growth due to the hard work of our employees who provide unparalleled service to our growing list of world-class customers," said Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano, ANEXIO chairman. "Blockchain technology enables ANEXIO to digitize our equity ownership. We are excited to lead the charge for profitable companies, like us, to tokenize their equity and fully expect more companies to follow our lead. I look forward to discussing the emerging tokenization trends, while also sharing my blockchain passion, insights and experience."

This event is an excellent opportunity to interact and learn from some of the most powerful and influential participants in the security token space. Securitize provides a turnkey, white-label solution for the tokenization of securities issued by funds, companies and other entities. The company also manages the processing of the solicited investors from login to capital received, as well as the issuance and management of the security tokens throughout the lifetime of the asset.

Securitize's "Monster Security Token Event of the Century" is being held on Wednesday, May 16, at The London NYC 151 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019. For more information, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monster-security-token-event-of-the-century-tickets-45532618287.

ABOUT ANEXIO

ANEXIO is transforming the IT industry by building high-performance technology infrastructure to serve the complex computing needs of the world's most innovative companies. The Inc. 500 company provides this mission-critical infrastructure across eight Tier III SOC-2 certified data centers, an IT solutions center and a nationwide IP Network. ANEXIO's revenues have grown over 1,400 percent since 2013 and continue to accelerate as the company builds new infrastructure for emerging technologies. Visit www.anexio.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Amy Laukka

(919) 802-4304

alaukka@boltpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anexio-chairman-anthony-pomp-pompliano-keynotes-premier-new-york-city-securitize-event-300647487.html

SOURCE ANEXIO

Related Links

http://www.anexio.com

