ANEXIO Chairman Anthony 'Pomp' Pompliano to Speak at Cryptolina 2018: The Defining Blockchain Event of the Carolinas

RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEXIO, the Inc. 500 "Desktop to Data Center" infrastructure-as-a-service company, announces Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano, ANEXIO chairman, will speak at Cryptolina 2018, one of the longest-running blockchain conferences in the U.S. The Raleigh event takes place Friday, June 15, and Saturday, June 16, and will highlight the explosive growth within the blockchain community and how it is affecting global policy and regulation, education, business advancements, emerging markets and innovation.

Cryptolina was founded in 2013. The core mission was to highlight the emerging blockchain ecosystem in the Carolinas. Cryptolina's first expo was launched in Downtown Raleigh in August 2014 and was followed up by another in Uptown Charlotte in August 2015. Since inception, Cryptolina has attracted some of the industry's top innovators, investors and thought-leaders dedicated to blockchain-based technologies, and has won accolades from across the cryptocurrency community.

"I'm excited to continue spreading the blockchain virus with the Cryptolina attendees," said Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano, ANEXIO chairman. "We're going to tokenize the world and no one can stop us."

ANEXIO is on the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies, as it has grown over 1,400 percent in the past five years. Cryptolina 2018 will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center on 500 S Salisbury St. For more information, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cryptolina2018-tickets-43393185185.

