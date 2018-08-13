ANEXIO President and CEO Named a Top Entreprenuer of 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEXIO, the leading "Desktop to Data Center" infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced that Tony Pompliano, President and CEO was named one of the "Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look for in 2018" by the business publication Mirror Review Magazine. Pompliano earned the recognition in large part due to his customer-centric vision, mission-critical infrastructure strategy, and ANEXIO's rapid growth.

Pompliano built ANEXIO to help mid-market customers make a smooth transition from legacy IT environments to a more efficient Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure. Mid-market businesses are essential to America's long-term economic success, but suffer from a lack of IT managed services that can help their companies run more efficiently and securely.

The United States mid-market is comprised of 200,000 companies who account for $10 trillion in annual revenue and 30 million jobs. With a focus on supporting these organizations, ANEXIO has grown more than 1,400 percent since 2013 and continues to expand into new markets as it builds and offers services that support emerging technologies.

"On behalf of ANEXIO employees everywhere, it is an honor to receive this 2018 Entreprenuer award," said Tony Pompliano, ANEXIO President and CEO. "At ANEXIO, we go the extra mile to differentiate our offerings in a way that creates long-term customer value. This recognition is proof positive that we are on the right track."

ABOUT ANEXIO

ANEXIO is transforming the IT industry with Desktop to Data Center solutions designed specifically for customers seeking a smooth transition from legacy IT environments to a more efficient Hybrid Cloud infrastructure. The Inc. 500 company's Mission Critical Infrastructure strategy is anchored by eight Tier III SOC-2 certified data centers, an IT solutions center and a nationwide IP Network. ANEXIO's offerings include colocation, networking, Cloud services, storage, disaster recovery, Managed IT and Managed VoIP. Every ANEXIO product and service is backed up by United States-based customer support. Visit www.anexio.com for more information.

