ANEXIO President and CEO Tony Pompliano to Address Students at Durham Technical Community College

RALEIGH, N.C., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEXIO, the Inc. 500 "Desktop to Data Center" infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced that Tony Pompliano, ANEXIO President and CEO, will speak to Information Technology students at Durham Technical Community College Wednesday, April 11.

Under Pompliano's leadership, ANEXIO landed on the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies for the second time. Since 2013, ANEXIO's revenues have grown more than 1,400 percent as it builds and supports new, mission-critical infrastructure for the world's most innovative organizations.

"We are thrilled to have such a high caliber industry leader come to our campus to speak to our students," said Harry Bulbrook, Director of Network Security and IT and Cloud Management programs at Durham Technical Community College. "It is rare that students get to hear directly from an expert in the field, and that kind of opportunity is immensely valuable to them as they're navigating and selecting future career paths. We're looking forward to hearing Mr. Pompliano's insights and learning from someone who has had such a successful career in the field."

Pompliano will speak on the following topics:

How ANEXIO is transforming the IT industry

What Tony has learned running a successful multi-million dollar company

What to expect working in the fast-paced IT industry

How to be a competitive candidate when job-searching

Local outlook for IT careers

"Since 1961, Durham Technical Community College has provided high-quality education to tens of thousands of Triangle residents," said Tony Pompliano, ANEXIO President and CEO. "The Durham Tech Information Technology program is the perfect springboard to launch a career in exciting sectors like Cloud, Software Development and Network Security. I am honored to share my insights with the students and look forward to a good discussion on Wednesday."

Pompliano will be speaking from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 at the campus at 1637 E Lawson St, Durham, NC 27703. The event is open to students only.

ABOUT ANEXIO

ANEXIO is transforming the IT industry with Desktop to Data Center solutions designed specifically for customers seeking a smooth transition from legacy IT environments to a more efficient Hybrid Cloud infrastructure. The Inc. 500 company's Mission Critical Infrastructure strategy is anchored by eight Tier III SOC-2 certified data centers, an IT solutions center and a nationwide IP Network. ANEXIO's offerings include colocation, networking, Cloud services, storage, disaster recovery, Managed IT and Managed VoIP. Every ANEXIO product and service is backed up by United States-based customer support. Visit www.anexio.com for more information.

