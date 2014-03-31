ANEXIO Ranks #399 on the Prestigious 2018 Inc. 500 List With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1250 Percent

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEXIO, the leading "Desktop to Data Center" infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced that Inc. magazine honored ANEXIO today for the third time by ranking the company number 399 on the Inc. magazine list of America's fastest-growing private companies. ANEXIO moved up 53 spots over the company's 2017 Inc. Magazine ranking by growing revenue 1250 percent during the last three years.

Inc. magazine's distinguished list, now in its 37th year, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. As an Inc. 500 honoree, ANEXIO shares a pedigree with Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. list.

"This is ANEXIO's third time on Inc.'s list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies and our second time in a row on the Inc. 500," said Tony Pompliano ANEXIO President and CEO. "Only one in four companies have ever made the Inc. list three times, and ANEXIO is honored to be one of them. This recognition highlights our commitment to providing the very best Desktop to Data Center solutions to customers around the world."

This year's list was more competitive than ever, with companies showing staggering growth compared to previous years. Collectively, the 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," said Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT ANEXIO

ANEXIO is transforming the IT industry with Desktop to Data Center solutions designed specifically for customers seeking a smooth transition from legacy IT environments to a more efficient Hybrid Cloud infrastructure. The Inc. 500 company's Mission Critical Infrastructure strategy is anchored by eight Tier III SOC-2 certified data centers, an IT solutions center, and a nationwide IP Network. ANEXIO's offerings include colocation, networking, Cloud services, storage, disaster recovery, Managed IT and Managed VoIP. Every ANEXIO product and service is backed up by United States-based customer support. Visit www.anexio.com for more information.

MORE ABOUT INC. AND THE INC. 5000

Methodology

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com.

ANEXIO Media Contact:

Alyssa Armstrong

(919) 985-6427

aarmstrong@boltpr.com

Inc. Media Contact:

Drew Kerr

(212) 849-8250

dkerr@mansueto.com

SOURCE ANEXIO

Related Links

https://www.anexio.com

