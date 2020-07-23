Anexsys Becomes a RelativityOne Silver Partner

LONDON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anexsys, the leading U.K. consulting firm specialising in legal support and e-discovery, today announced that it has become the first U.K.-based RelativityOne Silver Partner, achieved by providing exceptional service experience to its RelativityOne end users.

Anexsys is a long-term Relativity partner with a track record of providing high-quality e-discovery consultancy to leading law firms, government bodies and corporations throughout the U.K. and Europe. Anexsys uniquely pairs e-discovery consultancy with custom software development services for RelativityOne clients. Their innovative custom-built solutions expand the platform's functionality and have been adopted by law firms and professional services firms globally. Anexsys has built several applications for the platform, many of which have been nominated for Relativity Fest Innovation Awards.

"Being recognised as a RelativityOne Silver Partner demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that our clients benefit from the leading solutions that the platform provides," said Rob Crowley, Managing Director at Anexsys. "Our unwavering commitment to client satisfaction together with the adoption market leading legal technology solutions like RelativityOne enable us to forge long-term relationships with our clients."

"We are thrilled that Anexsys is our first RelativityOne Silver Level partner in the U.K. and more broadly in the EMEA region," said Steve Couling, Managing Director and VP Sales, EMEA, at Relativity. "Anexsys' dedication to building custom apps for RelativityOne certainly demonstrates their commitment to the cloud and sets a fantastic example for other e-discovery market leaders in the region. We look forward to seeing what new and exciting apps they might develop next and all the customers that will benefit from those solutions."

The RelativityOne Silver Level is part of the Relativity Partner Program and recognizes organizations that have reached a high bar for experience, customer satisfaction, and staff training and certifications. These partners are also proven innovators, with at least one custom application available in the Relativity App Hub. Their ability to make clients successful with RelativityOne is demonstrated and impressive.

About Anexsys

Anexsys is a legal technology services consultancy, providing eDiscovery, digital forensics and legal reprographics services to law firms, corporations, and government bodies. All our secure offices hold ISO9001 and ISO27001 certification. We are unique in having a custom software development team, who design and implement bespoke software solutions. Please contact our nationwide team at [email protected] or visit anexsys.com to find out more.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with RelativityOne and our newest offering Relativity Trace. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit https://www.relativity.com for more information.

