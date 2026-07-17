ANF Care™ Brings New Wearable Technology to the United States

The Spain-Based Brand Introduces a Non-Invasive Alternative to Conventional Wellness Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many conventional wellness approaches work by adding something to the body — a pill, a supplement, a topical product. ANF Care™ takes a different approach: a wearable technology designed to work alongside the body, rather than through it.

ANF Care™ is already available in Europe, and the brand's technology is arriving in the United States this year, aimed at an area many US consumers haven't yet explored: external, non-invasive wellness support. Developed from ANF's broader work in neurobiofrequency education and wearable technology, ANF Care™ uses proprietary frequency-coded wearable discs designed to complement everyday wellness routines.

The idea behind the technology is straightforward: support the body's own natural rhythms rather than intervene from the outside. ANF Care™ describes these patterns collectively as "BioCoherence" — a concept the brand has built its approach around.

Applied directly to the skin, ANF Care™ discs are designed to fit into a simple daily wellness routine. The brand describes the goal as supporting a sense of rest, calm, and renewed energy — not through an external boost, but through a wearable designed to work with the body's own processes.

The keyword is "non-invasive." ANF Care™ wearables don't require pills, injections, batteries, or charging. They were developed by Dr. Mikel Hoff, Founder of ANF Academy, following 15 years of research and development. ANF Academy training has reached practitioners in over 50 countries.

"Who said you need a routine of pills and supplements to feel your best?" said Dr. Hoff. "Our technology offers a natural, non-invasive way to support everyday wellness. It's a simple wearable — like your smart watch — with no medications and nothing to ingest. Just apply the disc as directed, stay hydrated, and let it become part of your routine."

About ANF Care™

ANF Care™ is the consumer wellness brand of Amino Frequency Corporation S.L. (Grupo Amino), headquartered in Marbella, Spain. ANF Care brings the same underlying technology to the direct consumer market as a premium wellness product. The company's wearable technology is built around the body's natural frequency patterns. Its disc-shaped products are light, discreet, and easy to wear, supporting what the brand calls BioCoherence — patterns and rhythms the body may naturally rely on for everyday balance. Learn more at ANF.care.

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SOURCE ANF Care